Water Desalination Market Growth Boost by Increasing Demand for Water Due To Population Growth And Rising Use In The Industrial Sector

New York, US, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Water Desalination Market Research Report Information by Source, Region, and Technology – Forecast Till 2032”, the Water Desalination market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of around 8.93 %. The reports even share predictions regarding the market’s growing revenue share, which will likely reach USD 33.38 billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was worth nearly USD 15.33 billion in 2021.

Water Desalination Market Overview: The global Water Desalination industry has advanced enormously.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Water Desalination Market includes players such as:

Acciona (Spain)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea)

Biwater Holdings Limited (U.K.)

Genesis Water Technologies (U.S.)

Aquatech International LLC (U.S.)

SUEZ Group (France)

IDE Technologies (Israel)

Aqua Filsep Inc. (India)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Hatenboer-water (Netherlands)

Among others.



Water Desalination Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Water Desalination Market has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspects causing a surge in market performance are the growing demand for clean water for consumption, the growing population, various new desalination projects undertaken by governments, ineffective water management, and the growing middle-class population.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market’s performance. The main aspect limiting the market’s development is the high costs linked.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 33.38 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.93% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Technology, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Prevalent need for water scarcity management Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand for water due to population growth Rising use in the industrial sector



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Water Desalination industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era. In addition, several governmental organizations and key market players are collaborating and, therefore, introducing solutions like innovations and research and development processes through excellent funding that will positively impact the global market for Water Desalination over the review timeframe.

Water Desalination Market Segment Analysis

Among all the sources, the seawater segment secured the leading position across the global market for water desalination in 2022, with the largest contribution of nearly 30-35%. The broad range of applications for water in several application areas of households and the industrial sector are driving demand for water purified and desalinated from seawater.

Among all the technologies, the membrane technology segment secured the leading position across the global market for water desalination in 2022. On the other hand, the reverse osmosis and nanofiltration segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years.



Among all the application areas, the municipal segment secured the leading position across the global market for water desalination in 2022.

Regional Analysis

By region, the study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the Middle East & African region secured the leading position across the global market for water desalination in 2022, with the largest contribution of nearly USD 4.07 billion given mainly to the presence of emerging nations in the region and growing natural gas consumption. Furthermore, the regional market is predicted to showcase a substantial CAGR of 8.63 % over the forecasted era. Low water availability is the main aspect causing a surge in the regional market’s performance.

The Asia-pacific Region is anticipated to secure the maximum growth across the global Water Desalination industry over the coming years. The regional market is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment era. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region. Further, the China Water Desalination Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the increasing population growth across the region. Furthermore, the growing industries and decreased water availability are also considered to be vital parameters enhancing the regional market’s performance.

The European Region anticipates ensuring the second spot across the global Water Desalination industry over the coming years. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Water Desalination Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The region’s main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the government initiatives given to the rising concerns over climate change and increasing economic sustainability.



The North American Region secured a substantial position across the global Water Desalination industry in 2022. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Water Desalination Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the growing concerns about available water levels.

