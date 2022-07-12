Water Dispenser Market is predicted to grow to USD 6.34 Billion by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific leads in the water dispenser market, with a CAGR of 11% by 2032. The retail store sector had a 42.60% water dispenser share, making it the largest in this particular category

NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The water dispenser market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from USD 2.70 billion in 2022 to USD 6.34 billion by 2032.The demand for water dispensers, as well as the water dispenser market key trends and opportunities are influenced by factors like portability, ease of use and installation, and low maintenance costs.

Strong sources are needed to supply the growing demand for clean drinking water in many areas where there is a drinking water shortage, which boosts sales of water dispensers and the water dispenser market growth along with water dispenser market future trends.

The distribution of infrared sensors is rapidly gaining ground and driving the water dispenser market adoption trends as direct human contact between people declines. The water dispenser market has favored versions that are both practical and affordable in recent years, according to predictions. Ecommerce platform vendors are working hard to develop fresh strategies for increasing sales of water dispenser and meeting demand for water dispenser.

The water dispensers market is restricted by two main factors, including frequent component replacement and escalating costs, particularly during the summer, in addition to experiencing unheard-of water dispenser market growth. Two factors are limiting the water dispenser market adoption trends.

The water dispenser market size expansion during the busiest summer months may be hindered by frequent product components and higher costs. These elements are anticipated to limit water dispenser market growth as well as water dispenser market trends.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

• More than 70% of the water dispenser market was made up of bottled goods, and it is anticipated that water dispenser market trend and forecasts will continue.

• Through 2032, the bottleless product category of the water dispenser market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, 9.9%.

• The majority of the water dispenser market was dominated by the commercial application segment.

• The segment that will grow the fastest is predicted to be the industrial application.

• The commercial application segment’s hospitality sector is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, 9.9%.

• With a 42.60% water dispenser share, the retail store sector had the largest water dispenser share.

• Through 2032, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 11.0% for the water dispenser size.

• India is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the water dispenser market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

New market research report on water dispenser says that Whirlpool Corporation; Primo Water Corporation (formerly, Cott Corporation); Honeywell International Inc.; Culligan International Company; Clover Co. Ltd; Waterlogic Holdings Limited; Midea Group Co. Ltd; A.O. Smith Corporation; Edgar’s Water are among the legacy players vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the water dispenser market, including water dispenser market growth, water dispenser market share, water dispenser market key trends and opportunities and important water dispenser market statistics.

Recent Development in the Water Dispenser:

Acquisition:

• Four reputable institutional investors — British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), Neuberger Berman, StepStone, and Skandia — have acquired a sizeable minority stake in Waterlogic Holdings Limited, the company announced in April 2020. With the help of the capital obtained from this acquisition, the business was able to expand more quickly and take the lead globally in the quickly expanding market for bottle-free workplace hydration.

Product Launch:

• Aquaverve announced in September 2020 that its touchless water cooler line would be available. The Oceanik Touchless Bottleless Cooler and the Pacifik Touchless Bottleless Cooler are two models of touchless water coolers that they created. The Pacifik model can be ordered both with and without a bottle.

Key Players:

Whirlpool Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (formerly, Cott Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Culligan International Company

Clover Co. Ltd.

Waterlogic Holdings Limited

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

A.O. Smith Corporation

Edgar’s Water

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Bottled

Bottle-less

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By End-Use:

Commercial Hospitality Transport Terminal Institutions Corporate Offices Others

Industrial Food & Beverages Healthcare Others



