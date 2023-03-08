DENVER and INDIANAPOLIS and THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One For All, an alliance of global organizations championing collaborative methods to support water justice issues across the world, is pleased to welcome its newest member, Water for Good, a faith-based nonprofit that promotes clean, lasting water for every person in the Central African Republic (CAR), to the alliance. Water for Good joins alliance co-founders IRC and Water For People in their work to accomplish UN Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

“In a sector that has been too fragmented for too long, the alliance is based on our lived experience, and continued commitment, to effective collective action that drives change and impact. It’s a shared vision of independent and interdependent organizations striving collaboratively towards what works and how to achieve it, supporting and learning from each other and our network of local and national partners in the fifteen countries where we work around the world,” said Patrick Moriarty, CEO, IRC.

Water for Good has long inspired the global WASH sector to think big even in fragile states including the CAR, with a commitment to working with local, permanent institutions to create sustainable services at scale.

“We recognize that the current way of doing things in the sector needs to shift to achieve universal and sustainable WASH services. This requires collaborative planning and execution which is exactly how the alliance is committed to working,” said Jon Allen, CEO, Water for Good.

The All Systems Connect International Symposium 2023 in May is the first collaborative expression of the alliance. It’s designed to bring together changemakers from health, climate, social justice and water, and sanitation and hygiene. This opportunity will connect people with ideas and systems with solutions to achieve justice for all. The Symposium will enable delegates to connect with purpose, work on collective solutions and strengthen their capabilities as systems leaders.

“No single organization is going to end the water crisis or achieve SDG 6 on their own. We truly believe that our impact as a collective is greater in alliance than the sum of the individual parts,” Sarah Bramley, Chief Impact Officer, Water For People.

Founded in 2020, One For All partners with champions in health, climate, economic development, education and social justice to encourage sustainable economic growth and address the social justice inequities that come from a lack of access to safe water and sanitation. Additionally, the alliance works with local, regional and national governments to implement climate resilient system-strengthening strategies to meet UN SDG 6.

About One For All

