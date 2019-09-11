Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system

Scientists for the first time have detected water in the atmosphere of an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star, evidence that a key ingredient for life exists beyond our solar system, according to a study published on Wednesday.
