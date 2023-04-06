Increase in awareness about the importance of drinking clean and safe water for maintaining good health has created significant business opportunities in the global water purifier bottle market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to market report by TMR, the global water purifier bottle market was valued at US$ 289.5 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 612.5 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Water purifying bottles are portable and efficient in purifying water as they have an integrated purifying technology. These bottles are preferred largely because they are durable, easy to use, and light weight.

Demand for water purifying bottles has increased globally due to the convenience and efficiency quotients involved with their use. Additionally, these remove impurities and bacteria and minimize the health risks associated with drinking impure water. Thus, the water purifier bottle industry is expected to experience robust growth.

Water Purifier Bottle Market: Growth Drivers

Consumers across the globe have become conscious about the health hazards caused by drinking impure and unclean water. Rise in awareness about health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to pressing need for safe and clean drinking water, which, in turn, is influencing business growth.

The emerging trend of adventure and leisure sports, including camping and hiking, has opened new growth avenues for the global business

Excessive use of pesticides and dumping of hazardous residues in rivers, lakes, and seas has led to spread of waterborne diseases. Drinking unclean and unsafe water can be risky and cause health issues, which can be serious. Hence, consumers prefer the use of these smart bottles to reduce the health risks.

Inclination of people across the globe toward reliable and safe purifying solutions has created multiples growth avenues for the global industry. However, these bottles are expensive compared to traditional bottles due to their features, which could prove to be a major market restraint.

Key Findings of Water Purifier Bottle Market

In terms of product type, the plastic segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to popularity of these bottles due to their features, such as attractive look, ease in cleaning, and lightweight. Rise in sales of plastic water purifier bottles is likely to drive the global water purifier bottle market.

The metal segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the next few years, due to awareness about the hazardous impacts of plastic on the human body. However, ceramic and glass bottles are not much preferred, as these are fragile and inconvenient to carry.

Based on capacity, the 500-1,000 ml segment is likely to experience lucrative growth in the near future, as bottle of this size is easy to carry and use. However, less than 500 ml capacity is suitable for kids, convenient and requires less space. Hence, this category is also expected to show steady growth.

Online sales on e-commerce sites escalated during the pandemic. Rise in online sales has influenced the growth of online distribution channels. However, among offline channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to offer significant business growth.

Water Purifier Bottle Market: Regional Dynamics

North America is estimated to acquire a major market share during the forecast period owing to high participation of individuals in outdoor activities, such as adventure sports and hiking. Furthermore, the region is home to major players who have increased their production capabilities to meet the increase in demand for water purifier bottles. These factors are anticipated to create immense growth opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to follow North America due to the expanding health awareness among the individuals in this region. The pressing need for drinking safe and clean water to avoid the spread of waterborne diseases has propelled business growth.

Europe is anticipated to show substantial growth due to surge in leisure and adventure sports in the region.

Water Purifier Bottle Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market are keen on developing novel and innovative product ranges to attract consumer attention. Development of compact and smart water purifiers for outdoor enthusiasts with two-stage filtration systems has led to product expansion. Additional features, such as usage of these bottles for making tea, coffee, and soup, have increased the product’s utility, which is likely to propel market growth.

Innovative features and advancements in purifying technologies are being integrated through rigorous research & development. These aspects are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Major players in the market are:

Brita LP

O2Cool LLC

Water-to-Go

Worldway Industrial Corp

GRAYL

Berkey Filters

Aquamira Technologies Inc.

Epic Water Filters

Water Purifier Bottle Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Metal

Plastic

Others (Ceramic, Glass, etc.)

Capacity

Less than 500 ml

500 ml – 1,000 ml

More than 1,000 ml

Category

With Straw

Without Straw

Pricing

Low

Medium

High

End-user

Kids

Adults

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Other (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

