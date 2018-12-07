Water-soluble Pods Packaging: Worldwide Market Opportunities (2019-2023) – Rising Demand for Organic Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The water-soluble pods packaging market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.
Since the introduction of P&G tide pods in 2012, the demand for single dose packaging has been increasing globally. The easy to use feature has made single dose packaging an instant hit among consumers. By using water soluble pods packaging, consumers can keep track of the amount of product consumed. Single dose consumer goods packaging is more popular in the developed countries rather than developing countries due to the lifestyle variations of the people.
As single dose packaging is convenient for travelling consumers, cosmetic manufacturers are also focusing on the use of single dose packaging for their products. Hence, the growing demand for single dose packaging will fuel the growth of water-soluble pods packaging market during the forecast period.
Rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging
The demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products is increasing. Growing awareness about health and environment is one of the major factors fueling the demand. To market their products as all-natural, organic cosmetics manufacturers are demanding for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Cosmetic manufacturers are also partnering with packaging vendors to develop effective packaging solutions for their products. This will result in an increased adoption of water-soluble pod packaging during the forecast period as it is degradable in nature.
Cost-effectiveness of ordinary plastic films over water-soluble films
The manufacturing process of PVA film is very complex which increases its cost. The profitability of the water-soluble pods packaging vendors is affected by the rising price of raw materials such as vinyl acetate monomer. The high material cost of water-soluble pods packaging leads to transfer of cost burden to the packaging end-users. This makes the end-users switch to alternate packaging such as pouch packaging. Ordinary plastic films are also relatively cheaper than PVA films which hurts the growth of the water-soluble pods packaging market.
Key Players
- Aicello
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mondi
- Sekisui Chemical
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Homecare – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Agrochemical – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other applications – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: TRENDS
- Rising demand for single dose packaging
- Increasing preference for sustainable packaging
- Adoption of water-soluble films in food packaging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aicello
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mondi
- Sekisui Chemical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99rpgr/watersoluble?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Norwegian Finans Holding ASA : Held extraordinary general meeting - December 7, 2018
- Tray Sealing Machinery: Worldwide Markets, 2022 - December 7, 2018
- Catering Services: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions - December 7, 2018