Water-soluble Pods Packaging: Worldwide Market Opportunities (2019-2023) – Rising Demand for Organic Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The water-soluble pods packaging market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Since the introduction of P&G tide pods in 2012, the demand for single dose packaging has been increasing globally. The easy to use feature has made single dose packaging an instant hit among consumers. By using water soluble pods packaging, consumers can keep track of the amount of product consumed. Single dose consumer goods packaging is more popular in the developed countries rather than developing countries due to the lifestyle variations of the people.

As single dose packaging is convenient for travelling consumers, cosmetic manufacturers are also focusing on the use of single dose packaging for their products. Hence, the growing demand for single dose packaging will fuel the growth of water-soluble pods packaging market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging

The demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products is increasing. Growing awareness about health and environment is one of the major factors fueling the demand. To market their products as all-natural, organic cosmetics manufacturers are demanding for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Cosmetic manufacturers are also partnering with packaging vendors to develop effective packaging solutions for their products. This will result in an increased adoption of water-soluble pod packaging during the forecast period as it is degradable in nature.

Cost-effectiveness of ordinary plastic films over water-soluble films

The manufacturing process of PVA film is very complex which increases its cost. The profitability of the water-soluble pods packaging vendors is affected by the rising price of raw materials such as vinyl acetate monomer. The high material cost of water-soluble pods packaging leads to transfer of cost burden to the packaging end-users. This makes the end-users switch to alternate packaging such as pouch packaging. Ordinary plastic films are also relatively cheaper than PVA films which hurts the growth of the water-soluble pods packaging market.

Key Players

Aicello

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mondi

Sekisui Chemical

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Homecare – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Agrochemical – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other applications – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: TRENDS

Rising demand for single dose packaging

Increasing preference for sustainable packaging

Adoption of water-soluble films in food packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aicello

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mondi

Sekisui Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99rpgr/watersoluble?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging