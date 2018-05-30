Water Technologies International, Inc. Licenses Technology for the Oil & Gas Industry with OriginClear, Inc.

OriginClear, Inc. has patented technology to serve the oil & gas industry for Ozone Water Purification Systems to remove oil contaminates from water for commercial applications.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC Markets:WTII), the leader in the technology for atmospheric water generator’s production and design, announced today that it has signed a Licensing agreement with OriginClear, Inc., of Los Angeles, California. OriginClear, Inc. engages in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing industry-leading products and services in wastewater treatment and water remediation for the oil and gas, algae, and feed industries as well as others rejecting or using large volumes of water. The agreement licenses the technology and allows Water Technologies International, Inc. to sell the equipment for use in the industry. Water Technologies plans to employ the product in existing client projects and will also target clients for water generation equipment with its patented Atmospheric Water Generators.

The United Nations estimates that by 2030, water demand will exceed supply by 40 percent. By combining OriginClear’s Electro Water Separation (EWS) wastewater treatment technology with Water Technologies’ Atmospheric Water Generators, oil & gas operators facing water scarcity can regain control of their water resources and build water independence for their organization.

Water Technologies International, Inc.’s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, “I am excited to have OriginClear’s new, unique wastewater treatment technology for use in oil & gas industry projects. We can now provide new products and services to oil & gas clients and offer onsite solutions that can clean and remediate contaminated water as well as generate clean water resources with our Atmospheric Water Generators. This partnership opens up an entire new audience for our many products and should lead to more sales for both companies.”

OriginClear, Inc’s CEO Riggs said, “The whole team at OriginClear is very enthusiastic about entering into this new relationship with Water Technologies. Offering these cutting-edge products to their client base is very exciting and we look forward to being at the forefront of cutting-edge water treatment technology.”

Water Zone, Inc. new acquisition website: https://www.water-zone.com/

For a direct link to a copy of Water Technologies’ product information “Slick Sheets” visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets .

For a direct link to a copy of the Patent Certificate visit our website at the “Our Business” tab under “Intellectual Properties” at: http://www.gr8water.net/our-business/intellectual-properties

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company’s website, www.gr8water.net

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “projected,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company’s future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company’s ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company’s control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Source: Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

Investor Relations for Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

William S. Tudor, CEO

772-335-5550