Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report Information by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Scale Inhibitors and Biocides & Disinfectants), by Application (Municipal Water Treatment Plant, Chemical Processing, Power Generation and others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2030

New York (US), May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Water Treatment Chemicals Market Information by Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Water Treatment Chemicals Market could thrive at a rate of 4.72% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 69.9 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Water Treatment Chemicals are substances used in the treatment of water to remove impurities and contaminants. They are used in both industrial and residential settings to ensure that water is safe for consumption and use. These chemicals play a critical role in the water treatment process, helping to remove impurities such as bacteria, viruses, and organic matter.

Water treatment chemicals have numerous applications, including drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and pool and spa treatment. In drinking water treatment, these chemicals are used to remove impurities and improve the taste and odor of the water. In wastewater treatment, they are used to remove pollutants and contaminants before the water is released back into the environment. In industrial water treatment, these chemicals are used to prevent scale buildup and corrosion in equipment, while in pool and spa treatment, they are used to sanitize the water and maintain proper pH levels.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Water Treatment Chemicals Logistics industry include

BASF SE

Kemira

Lanxess

DuPont

Akzo Nobel NV

Solenis LLC

Ecolab Inc

Baker Hughes

Suez SA

Lonza Group

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 69.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.72% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Market Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing need for the housing and lodging sector with the rapid industrialization





January 2021

the water treatment chemicals industry was the acquisition by US-based chemical manufacturer Chemours Company by Japan’s Kuraray Group in January 2021. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Kuraray’s position in the water treatment chemicals market and expand its product offerings.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for water treatment chemicals is driven by various factors. The increasing demand for clean and safe water, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and strict government regulations for water quality are some of the significant drivers of the market. Furthermore, the rising awareness of the importance of water conservation and reuse is also driving the demand for water treatment chemicals. In addition, the increasing need for sustainable water treatment solutions and the development of innovative and eco-friendly products are expected to further drive the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of production and implementation. The high cost of raw materials, equipment, and labor can make it challenging for smaller companies to enter the market, and even for established players to maintain profitability. Moreover, the stringent government regulations and standards for water quality can add to the cost burden and limit the adoption of certain chemicals.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the water treatment chemicals market. On one hand, the pandemic highlighted the critical need for clean and safe water for hygiene purposes, which led to an increased demand for water treatment solutions. However, on the other hand, the pandemic also caused disruptions in the supply chain and led to delays in project execution.

During the pandemic, many construction projects were put on hold, leading to a decline in the demand for water treatment chemicals. The lockdowns and travel restrictions also disrupted the supply chains, making it difficult for companies to transport their products to various regions. Additionally, the pandemic caused labor shortages and delayed the commissioning of new projects, which further affected the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Scale Inhibitors, and Biocides & Disinfectants

By Application

The Application in the market includes Municipal Water Treatment Plant, Chemical Processing, Power Generation, and others

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region’s water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The region’s rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to an increase in the demand for safe and clean water, driving the market’s growth. In countries such as China and India, the increasing population and expanding manufacturing and industrial sectors have contributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising awareness among consumers about the importance of clean water and the increasing number of government initiatives promoting the use of water treatment chemicals are driving the market’s growth in the region.



In North America and Europe, the strict government regulations for water quality and the aging water infrastructure are driving the growth of the water treatment chemicals market. The implementation of regulations such as the Safe Drinking Water Act in the United States and the European Union’s Water Framework Directive has increased the demand for water treatment chemicals in these regions. Additionally, the aging water infrastructure in these regions has led to an increase in the need for water treatment chemicals to improve the quality of the water supply.

