Breakthroughs in Modern Water Treatment Technology Elevating Water Quality
Rockville, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global water treatment membrane market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected by Fact.MR to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).
In the past, water treatment primarily relied on traditional approaches involving the use of clay and silt. However, the remarkable aspect of membrane technology lies in its sophistication, enabling the extraction of salts and ions from water without resorting to the use of hazardous chemicals. These membranes come in diverse varieties, distinguished by their range of permeability and pore dimensions. Such membranes find a wide spectrum of applications, including industrial & residential water treatment, municipal water management, agricultural & irrigation purposes, and in cosmetics & personal care products.
Water treatment membranes function akin to the cellular walls within a human body. Escalation of industrial operations and urban expansion worldwide have led to rising pollution levels in raw water sources such as groundwater, surface water, seawater, and rainwater. Consequently, demand for contemporary water treatment methods involving membrane technology has surged. These membranes possess permeability characteristics that facilitate the elimination of undesirable components such as impurities and solid particles, ultimately yielding high-quality drinkable water.
Segmentation of Water Treatment Membrane Industry Research Report
|By Technology
|By Sales Channel
|By End Use
|By Region
|Microfiltration Membranes
|Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
|Industrial Water Treatment
|North America
|Ultrafiltration Membranes
|Aftersales
|Residential Water Treatment
|Latin America
|Nanofiltration Membranes
|Municipal Water Treatment
|Europe
|Other Applications
|East Asia
|Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes
|South Asia & Oceania
|Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- The global water treatment membrane market is projected to expand at 8.7% CAGR and reach US$ 18.83 billion by 2033.
- Application in industrial water treatment is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2033.
- The market in the United States is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 5.59 billion by the end of 2033.
“Transforming water purity through the power of advanced membrane technology will drive the market to new heights over the coming years,“ says a Fact.MR analyst.
Report Attributes
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2033
|Value Projection (2033)
|US$ 18.83 Billion
|Growth Rate (2023-2033)
|8.7% CAGR
|No. of Pages
|170 pages
|No. of Tables
|112 Tables
|No. of Figures
|93 Figures
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
- DuPont
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Hydranautics
- Koch Separation and Solutions
- Suez Water Technologies and Solutions
- Pall Corporation
- Pentair
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- LG Chem Ltd
Market Landscape
In the water treatment membrane market, companies are resorting to a range of strategies to enhance their position and maintain competitiveness. These strategies encompass continuous research and development to drive ongoing product innovation, forging enduring partnerships & collaborations, streamlining supply chain operations, advocating for sustainability, diversifying the portfolio of water treatment membrane products, ensuring compliance with regulations, and more.
Market players are also dedicating resources to marketing and branding endeavors, aiming to increase awareness regarding the applications of water treatment membranes. This effort also aims to distinguish them from competitors, enabling them to stand out and establish recognition among their target audience. Through the pursuit of these expansion strategies, market participants are striving to achieve sustainable growth, gain a competitive advantage, and meet the evolving needs of the broader community served by the chemical industry.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the water treatment membrane market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
The study reveals essential insights based on technology (microfiltration membranes, ultrafiltration membranes, nanofiltration membranes, reverse osmosis (RO) membranes), sales channels (original equipment manufacturers (OEM)s, aftersales), end use (industrial water treatment, residential water treatment, municipal water treatment, other applications), and regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
