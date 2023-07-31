Water Treatment Polymers Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Polyacrylamides, Polyacrylates, and Quaternary Ammonium Polymers), By Application (Preliminary Treatment, Water Treatment, and Sludge Treatment), By End User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Municipality, and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032

The study papers by MRFR imply that the “ Water Treatment Polymers Market Research Report Information by End User Industry, Region, Application, and Product Type – Forecast Till 2032”, the Water Treatment Polymers market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a substantial CAGR of nearly 6.90%. The study papers even offer predictions related to the global market’s expanding revenue numbers, which will likely attain a market of USD 76.2 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 41.8 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent participants across the global Market for Water Treatment Polymers incorporates players such as:

Ashland

Kemira

Arkema

Kuraray Co. Ltd

BASF SE

Merck KGaA

CP Kelco US Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DuPont

Nouryon

Gantrade Corporation

SNF Group

Polysciences Inc.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market End User 2032 USD 76.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.90% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High demand for water treatment polymers, particularly in thermoelectric power plants, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries and constantly growing population all across the globe





Market U.S.P. Covered

Market Drivers

The global Water Treatment Polymers industry has progressed extremely in recent years. The primary parameter causing a surge in market performance is the escalating demand for water treatment polymers, particularly in the food and beverage, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and thermoelectric power plant industries. Furthermore, the continuously expanding global population is also considered to be one of the crucial aspects enhancing the development of the global market. Moreover, factors such as supportive government programmes, escalating need for a constant supply of fresh water, and a strong focus on reducing the global footprint are also projected to positively influence the growth of the global market for water treatment polymers over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for Water Treatment Polymers. One of the primary parameters restricting the advancement of the market’s performance of the global market is the high prices associated with raw materials.



COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis of COVID-19 has affected more than 200 countries worldwide. The pandemic severely impacted the majority of the industry sectors as it led to several governments imposing partial or complete lockdowns across most parts of the world. The shortage of labor, disruption in the supply chain network, shortage of raw materials, and fluctuation in the prices of transport choices have caused a major revenue loss in the global market for Water Treatment Polymers. However, the rapid expansion in the population and fast vaccination rates around the globe is anticipated to positively affect the development of the global market for Water Treatment Polymers over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the polyacrylamides segment secured the leading spot across the global market for water treatment polymers in 2022. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market segment is the escalating demand for flocculant, used by various end-users in industries such as mining & metals, oil & gas, and semiconductors.

Among all the application areas, the preliminary treatment segment secured the leading spot across the global market for water treatment polymers in 2022. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market segment is the increase in government measures to supply companies and the general public with clean and safe water.

Among all the end-use sectors, the industrial segment secured the leading spot across the global market for water treatment polymers in 2022. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market segment is the rapid industrialization coupled with the increasing need for power plants to increase their production capacity. On the other hand, the rising applications of treated water in the power-generating sector are projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the review era.



Regional Analysis

The global market for electronic-grade isopropyl alcohol is analyzed across five major geographies: South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and North America.

The study papers by MRFR imply that The North American Region ensured the leading spot across the global Water Treatment Polymers industry in 2022 with the largest contribution of nearly 45.80. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The main aspects backing the expansion of the regional Water Treatment Polymers market are the rise in demand from the oil & gas sector and enhanced oil recovery techniques.

The European Region projects to ensure the second spot across the global Water Treatment Polymers industry over the coming years. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as France, Germany, and the U.K. The region’s main parameters supporting regional market expansion are the industry’s growing demand for detergent & personal care products and awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining personal cleanliness.

The Asia-pacific Region ensured the main position across the global Water Treatment Polymers industry in 2022. The regional market will display the maximum expansion rate over the assessment era. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as India, China, and Indonesia. The main parameters supporting regional market expansion are the expenditures from corporate & governmental parties to stop ecological damage, growing environmental concerns, and investment in rural wastewater treatment systems.

