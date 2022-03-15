WaterEquity Selected as IA 50 Impact Investment Fund Manager

IA 50 recognizes asset manager WaterEquity for the fourth consecutive year as one of 50 leading impact investment managers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaterEquity is delighted to be selected for the prestigious ImpactAssets 50 list for the fourth consecutive year (2019-2022). The ImpactAssets 50 recognizes a diverse group of impact fund managers with an established track record of delivering measurable social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.

“WaterEquity is honored to once again be included in the ImpactAssets 50 for the fourth consecutive year,” said WaterEquity’s President, Paul O’Connell. “This recognition affirms the hard work of our team in building and nurturing a global capital market for water and sanitation that seeks direct and measurable impact alongside returns for investors.”

This year marks the eleventh edition of the IA 50 and its publication comes when interest in ESG and impact investing funds are at an all-time high. WaterEquity provides a distinct example of the growth and innovation seen throughout the sector. Since its founding in 2016, WaterEquity has deployed over $140 million to financial institutions and enterprises in 47 debt investments across 10 countries, reaching more than 2.7 million people with access to safe water and sanitation, while providing risk-adjusted returns to investors.

“ImpactAssets is focused on fostering deep impact investing with innovative investment solutions, resources and education. The IA 50 is a cornerstone of our efforts to help investors gain access to the resources they need in order to help double the impact of their capital,” said Margret Trilli, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, ImpactAssets

The IA 50 is the first publicly available, searchable database of outstanding impact investing fund managers. The IA 50 Review Committee for 2022 is comprised of is comprised of impact investment experts and leaders including Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow and IA 50 Review Committee Chair; Lauren Booker Allen, Senior Vice President, Impact Advisory, Jordan Park Group; Mark Berryman, Managing Director of Impact Investing, The CAPROCK Group; Ronald A. Homer, Chief Strategist, Impact Investing, RBC Global Asset Management (US) Inc.; Jennifer Kenning, Senior Advisor, IA 50 Review Committee and CEO & Co-Founder, Align Impact; Karl “Charly” Kleissner, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Toniic and KL Felicitas Foundation; Justina Lai, Chief Impact Officer and Shareholder, Wetherby Asset Management; Andrew Lee, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing, UBS Global Wealth Management; Tony Lent, Co-Founder, Capital for Climate; Malaika Maphalala, CPWA® Private Wealth Advisor, Natural Investments, LLC; Cynthia Muller, Director of Mission Investment, W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Rehana Nathoo, Founder & CEO, Spectrum Impact; Stephanie Cohn Rupp, CEO and Partner, Veris Wealth Partners; Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Co-Founder and Principal of Blue Haven Initiative; and Margret Trilli, CEO and CIO, ImpactAssets.

About WaterEquity

WaterEquity is the first asset manager exclusively focused on solving the most urgent issue of our time—the global water and sanitation crisis. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises, and infrastructure in emerging markets with the goals of delivering access to safe water and sanitation to low-income consumers while offering an attractive risk-return profile to investors.

Founded by award-winning entrepreneurs Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org and led by Paul O’Connell, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets, delivering proven social and financial returns. Learn more at https://waterequity.org

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer, dedicated to changing the trajectory of our planet’s future and improving the lives of all people. We empower impact investors and philanthropists with access to investing opportunities and customized solutions that promote positive change. ImpactAssets has more than $2 billion in assets in 1,700 donor-advised fund accounts, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

The IA 50 is granted by ImpactAssets, an investor in funds managed by WaterCredit, an affiliate of WaterEquity. Additional details on the selection process are available here.



