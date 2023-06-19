Fact.MR’s latest report on Waterjet Cutting Machine Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Waterjet Cutting Machine market is expected to witness a market value of US $ 1.88 Billion by the end of 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The market for waterjet 3D cutting machines is expected to reach US$ 895.9 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. By the end of 2033, it is expected that the German market will generate US$ 92.22 million in sales, growing at a CAGR of 6% by the end of 2033.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Predicted Market Value (2033) US$ 1.88 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures





Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Waterjet cutting machines are widely used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and metal fabrication. The growing demand for precision cutting, increased automation, and the need for versatile cutting solutions in these industries are driving market growth.

Technological advancements have enhanced the capabilities and efficiency of waterjet cutting machines. Improved machine controls, higher cutting speeds, enhanced precision, and the integration of advanced features like 5-axis cutting have made waterjet cutting machines more attractive to industries looking for high-quality cutting solutions.

In industries like automotive and aerospace, there is a rising need for customized components and parts. Waterjet cutting machines offer the flexibility to cut a wide range of materials with precision, allowing manufacturers to meet the increasing demand for customization. This has fueled the adoption of waterjet cutting machines in these sectors.

Waterjet cutting is considered an environmentally friendly cutting method compared to traditional methods such as plasma or laser cutting. Waterjet cutting machines use water and abrasive materials to cut through materials, resulting in minimal waste generation and a reduced environmental impact. The emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices has contributed to the market growth of waterjet cutting machines.

Waterjet cutting machines offer cost-effective cutting solutions by reducing material waste, minimizing secondary operations, and improving overall efficiency. The ability to cut a wide range of materials without the need for tool changes or heat-affected zones makes waterjet cutting machines an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to optimize their production process

Vital Indicators Shaping The Future Of The Industry

Continued advancements in waterjet cutting machine technology will be a crucial indicator for the market’s future. Innovations such as faster cutting speeds, higher precision, improved automation, and integration of advanced features like robotic controls and artificial intelligence will drive market growth and determine the competitiveness of manufacturers.

The ability of waterjet cutting machines to cut a wide range of materials is a significant advantage. The future of the market will be influenced by advancements in material science and the introduction of new materials that can be effectively cut using waterjet technology. Expanding the range of materials that can be processed will open up new application areas and drive market growth.

The specific requirements of industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and electronics will shape the future of the waterjet cutting machine market. Increasing demand for complex components, lightweight materials, miniaturization, and customization will drive the adoption of waterjet cutting machines in these sectors. Manufacturers that can meet industry-specific demands effectively will have a competitive edge.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

Waterjet cutting machines are relatively expensive compared to other cutting technologies such as plasma or laser cutting. The high initial investment required for purchasing and installing waterjet cutting machines can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or companies with limited budgets. The cost factor can limit the adoption of waterjet cutting machines, hindering the market growth.

The waterjet cutting machine market in North America is highly competitive, with the presence of several established manufacturers and suppliers. The intense competition can make it challenging for new entrants to gain market share and establish a strong foothold. Existing players often have established customer relationships and brand reputations, making it difficult for newcomers to penetrate the market.

Many potential users of waterjet cutting machines may lack awareness of the technology’s capabilities and benefits. Education and awareness about the advantages of waterjet cutting, such as its versatility, precision, and environmental friendliness, are crucial for market growth.

How competition influences the market

Competition in the market is influencing key companies to establish strong supply chain management systems. Also, it pushes companies to adopt various approaches/strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and others.

In November 2020, Coflax Corporation through its subsidiary DJo, LLC acquired Stryker Corporation’s product lines.

Segmentation of Waterjet Cutting Machine Industry Research Report

By Type : Pure Abrasive

By Application : Automotive Electronics Mining Aerospace & Defense Metal Fabrication 3D Cutting

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



