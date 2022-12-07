The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market ” By Product (3D Waterjet Cutting Machinery, Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines, and Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machines), By Application (Exotic Metal and Non-Traditional Material Cutting, Ceramic/Stone Cutting, Glass/Metal Art, Gasket Cutting, Others), By Industry (Electronics, Metal fabrication, Automotive, Aerospace, Food Processing, Textile, Others.), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market size was valued at USD 869.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,363.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Overview

A waterjet cutting machinery is a type of industrial appliance used for the precise cutting of various materials using a high-pressure jet of water or a combination of abrasive and water. Water jet cutting machines typically cut softer materials such as wood or rubber. A water jet is used in a variety of industries during the fabrication of machine parts for top precision cutting, complex shape cutting, and hard material cutting. The primary advantage of using water jet cutting machinery is that no material is subjected to thermal stress, which eliminates surface hardening, warping, and the emission of hazardous gases.

One of the main factors holding back growth is the shifting preference for adopting environmentally friendly cutting processes and practices in sectors like automotive, mining, electronics, construction, packaging, and textile. Additionally, over the course of the forecast period, a rise in process automation across industries has prompted the adoption of cutting-edge machinery. Due to its versatility in cutting a variety of materials, including metals, composites, glass, and flammable materials, waterjet cutting technology is becoming more and more popular among industries. It is anticipated that the demand for WCMs will increase each year significantly, along with the demand for more advanced equipment. These are expected to positively fuel the expansion of the market for waterjet cutting equipment globally.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interest the client. The “Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market into Product, Application, Industry, and Geography.

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Product 3D Waterjet Cutting Machines Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Application Exotic metal and Non-Traditional Material Cutting Ceramic/Stone Cutting Glass/Metal Art Gasket Cutting Others

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Industry Electronics Metal fabrication Automotive Aerospace Food Processing Textile Others

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



