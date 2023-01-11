The Future of Beauty is Waterless according to Forbes, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Mintel – the world‘s leading market research institute

SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olive Tree People Inc., a subsidiary of Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), is the pioneer in Waterless Beauty and has been a successful retailer in Europe for almost 20 years with a customer retention rate of over 84%.

In North America, for the first time, Olive Tree People, with up to 30,000 + Waterless Beauty Advocates and its own Olive Tree People Flag Ship Stores, will bring the people into contact with the globally unique Waterless Technology and Philosophy from Tree to Beauty.

Olive Tree People Founder Thomas Lommel commented, “Our mission is to heal the world with the power of our mountain olive trees. For this, we take over large lands with wildly growing mountain olive trees, cultivate and eco-certify them. The mountain olive trees then supply the worldwide unique ‘Holistic Beauty Molecule’ hydroxytyrosol, which protects human cells perfectly (ESFA and FDA studies) and protect the cells of the trees up to 4,000 years. This globally unique Beauty Molecule, which is only found indigenously in our mountain olive trees, replaces 100% of the 70% water phase that is otherwise common in skin care products. The products are therefore 70% more efficient than those based on water.

“The water that we do not use in our products we bring to the people in Africa by building water wells, last with the Maasai in the Kilimanjaro region, most recently in 2021. 2.5 billion people on our planet have no direct access to clean water.”

This wonderful cycle we call it at Olive Tree People – from Tree to Beauty.

We are convinced that we can reach 30 times more people with our up to 30,000 Waterless Beauty Advocates in the U.S. and Canada than through traditional retail.

We believe that sensual living product, transported from human to human, unfolding synergies and magic that are not possible through online or on the shelfs.

We believe in nature’s example, where trees and humans create in reality the strongest social networks opposed to the virtual ones

We believe that Olive Tree People can unleash from human to human a global movement with the power to transform an entire industry.

We believe that there are only a few things in one live as sublime, beautiful and fulfilling as from Tree to Beauty, guiding humans to naturally radiant and beautiful skin, to life-changing experiences, saving hundred-year-old mountain olive trees and carrying clean water to Africa.

Prelaunch: February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, Venice Beach

About Olive Tree People Inc.

Founded by German real estate investor, Thomas Lommel, Olive Tree People Inc. and its subsidiary, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, have over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

