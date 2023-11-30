SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watershed, the enterprise climate platform, announced it has been designated as a leader in the 2023 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management by independent research and advisory firm Verdantix.

In the report, Verdantix highlighted Watershed’s supply chain emissions management capabilities and support for customer emissions abatement: “Watershed was a top scorer for data aggregation – Scope 3 capabilities, particularly excelling with its financed emissions management offering,” and “scored highly for its abatement best practices library, offering a built-in knowledge hub with content for clients, their employees and their suppliers at a range of expertise levels.”

Watershed co-founder Christian Anderson said, “At Watershed we focus not only on measuring our customers’ emissions but on arming them with the data and expertise they need to decarbonize their business, including throughout their supply chain. We’re proud to power best-in-class sustainability programs at the world’s leading companies and thrilled to be recognized by Verdantix as a leader in enterprise carbon management.”

The market landscape for carbon management software is evolving rapidly, and organizations are under pressure to manage and report high-quality carbon data to meet growing regulatory requirements and stakeholder demands. In September 2023, Verdantix conducted a detailed fact-based comparison of the 19 most prominent carbon management software vendors in the market to help corporate buyers of carbon management software to quickly identify the best solution for their needs. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis encompassed two-hour live briefings, desktop research, and vendor responses to an extensive questionnaire.

