Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $26.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $10.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income per diluted share was $2.15 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

“We are proud of the efforts from the entire team that resulted in a second consecutive record quarterly profits,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The ability to service and meet the demands of customers continues to show in our results. Our strong financial position has aided us in an environment that continues to present challenges.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated return on average assets was 4.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 2.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated return on average equity was 26.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 11.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Dividends declared totaled $0.12 per share and we repurchased approximately 800,000 shares at a cost of $12.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as a result of our strong financial position.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which represents a 11.3% decrease compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income totaled $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which represents a 3.1% decrease compared to $13.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.43 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which represents an increase of $49.7 million, or 3.6%, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The $30.1 million of loans originated throughout the nine months ended September 30, 2020 for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) contributed to the growth. Average loans held for investment increased $8.5 million, or 2.4% annualized, compared to $1.42 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest margin decreased 17 basis points to 2.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which was a result of the decrease in yield of interest-earning assets as rates on loans, investments, and cash decreased. Net interest margin increased one basis point compared to 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The segment had a $1.0 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $150,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in the loan downgrades to our Watch category. Net recoveries totaled $85,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net recoveries of $10,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income increased $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a gain on death benefit as there were two death benefits received on bank-owned life insurance policies in the current quarter.

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense increased $925,000 due to increases in health insurance claims, salaries related to the addition of two bank branch locations and annual merit increases, in addition to an increase in variable compensation expense as the company met certain performance incentives. Other noninterest expense increased $235,000 as we received a credit for FDIC premiums in 2019 but not in 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 47.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 43.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.18 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $133.8 million, or 12.8%, compared to $1.05 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Average deposits increased $52.8 million, or 18.7% annualized compared to the $1.13 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.31% at September 30, 2020, 0.28% at June 30, 2020, and 0.41% at September 30, 2019.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.39% at September 30, 2020, 0.45% at June 30, 2020, and 0.62% at September 30, 2019.

The PPP loans totaled $30.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

The Company held approximately $8.9 million in loans, representing 0.6% of the total loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the $8.9 million in loans, $3.2 million qualify as modifications under the CARES Act. The remaining $5.7 million represents a loan that is classified as a troubled debt restructuring. As of June 30 2020, the Company held approximately $121.1 million in loans, representing 8.4% of the total loan portfolio at that date, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic and qualified as modifications under the CARES Act.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Loan originations increased $445.4 million, or 52.3%, to $1.30 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $851.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 64.1% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 79.0% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mortgage banking income increased $36.6 million, or 100.2%, to $73.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Gross margin on loans sold increased to 5.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 4.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $10.9 million, or 46.3%, to $34.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $23.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by increased loan origination volume and branch profitability.

Professional fees increased $3.8 million to $4.5 million primarily due to a tentative settlement agreement related to the Herrington litigation.

Other noninterest expense increased $719,000, or 41.7%, to $2.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase related to amortization of mortgage servicing rights as the value of the servicing portfolio has increased in 2020 compared to 2019.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

WaterStone Bank, established in 1921, offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The community bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending branch in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com. Follow WaterStone Bank on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414-459-4012

[email protected]

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months

Ended September 30, For The Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 18,224 $ 18,558 $ 54,404 $ 53,688 Mortgage-related securities 588 737 1,960 2,260 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 732 1,083 2,493 3,515 Total interest income 19,544 20,378 58,857 59,463 Interest expense: Deposits 3,495 4,479 11,760 12,813 Borrowings 2,640 2,745 7,913 7,579 Total interest expense 6,135 7,224 19,673 20,392 Net interest income 13,409 13,154 39,184 39,071 Provision for loan losses 1,025 (80 ) 6,310 (730 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,384 13,234 32,874 39,801 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 672 503 3,384 1,272 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 714 728 1,587 1,579 Mortgage banking income 72,112 36,062 166,292 93,526 Other 2,265 201 2,868 564 Total noninterest income 75,763 37,494 174,131 96,941 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 39,405 27,514 100,695 75,227 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,469 2,629 7,744 8,085 Advertising 861 913 2,625 2,834 Data processing 922 1,003 3,023 2,641 Communications 339 358 994 1,039 Professional fees 4,738 954 7,647 2,438 Real estate owned 11 24 55 75 Loan processing expense 1,336 858 3,620 2,542 Other 2,920 1,979 9,495 6,055 Total noninterest expenses 53,001 36,232 135,898 100,936 Income before income taxes 35,146 14,496 71,107 35,806 Income tax expense 8,853 3,572 17,797 8,697 Net income $ 26,293 $ 10,924 $ 53,310 $ 27,109 Income per share: Basic $ 1.08 $ 0.42 $ 2.16 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.42 $ 2.15 $ 1.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,297 25,772 24,720 26,168 Diluted 24,380 25,962 24,842 26,372

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 54,681 $ 52,814 Federal funds sold 21,151 12,704 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 10,730 8,782 Cash and cash equivalents 86,562 74,300 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 153,201 178,476 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 385,803 220,123 Loans receivable 1,434,132 1,388,031 Less: Allowance for loan losses 18,844 12,387 Loans receivable, net 1,415,288 1,375,644 Office properties and equipment, net 23,961 25,028 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 26,720 21,150 Cash surrender value of life insurance 63,255 69,665 Real estate owned, net 772 748 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65,260 31,213 Total assets $ 2,220,822 $ 1,996,347 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 169,218 $ 130,063 Money market and savings deposits 271,283 197,942 Time deposits 744,150 739,771 Total deposits 1,184,651 1,067,776 Borrowings 552,126 483,562 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 25,987 4,212 Other liabilities 58,629 47,111 Total liabilities 1,821,393 1,602,661 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – Common stock 252 271 Additional paid-in capital 182,960 211,997 Retained earnings 229,289 197,393 Unearned ESOP shares (15,727 ) (16,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,655 642 Total shareholders’ equity 399,429 393,686 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,220,822 $ 1,996,347 Share Information Shares outstanding 25,220 27,148 Book value per share $ 15.84 $ 14.50 Closing market price $ 15.49 $ 19.03 Price to book ratio 97.79 % 131.24 %

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,409 $ 13,249 $ 12,526 $ 13,126 $ 13,154 Provision for loan losses 1,025 4,500 785 (170 ) (80 ) Total noninterest income 75,763 66,904 31,464 33,809 37,494 Total noninterest expense 53,001 47,689 35,208 35,337 36,232 Income before income taxes 35,146 27,964 7,997 11,768 14,496 Income tax expense 8,853 7,016 1,928 2,974 3,572 Net income $ 26,293 $ 20,948 $ 6,069 $ 8,794 $ 10,924 Income per share – basic $ 1.08 $ 0.86 $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 Income per share – diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.62 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets – QTD 4.78 % 3.87 % 1.21 % 1.75 % 2.17 % Return on average equity – QTD 26.30 % 22.39 % 6.24 % 8.91 % 11.15 % Net interest margin – QTD 2.63 % 2.62 % 2.68 % 2.79 % 2.80 % Return on average assets – YTD 3.35 % 2.59 % 1.21 % 1.82 % 1.84 % Return on average equity – YTD 18.02 % 14.03 % 6.24 % 9.14 % 9.21 % Net interest margin – YTD 2.64 % 2.65 % 2.68 % 2.83 % 2.85 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.78 % 0.47 % 0.62 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan loss to loans receivable 1.31 % 1.24 % 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.91 %

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,766,715 $ 1,759,970 $ 1,562,097 $ 1,573,190 $ 1,579,575 Mortgage related securities 96,529 105,727 112,089 110,426 114,051 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 166,160 164,306 206,485 183,447 169,621 Total interest-earning assets 2,029,404 2,030,003 1,880,671 1,867,063 1,863,247 Noninterest-earning assets 160,526 147,342 132,283 125,904 137,723 Total assets $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 $ 2,000,970 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 50,590 $ 45,289 $ 39,886 $ 38,650 $ 37,015 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 282,349 252,500 218,942 215,332 206,474 Certificates of deposit 741,265 730,573 734,147 737,726 739,544 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,074,204 1,028,362 992,975 991,708 983,033 Borrowings 531,588 609,863 495,595 485,482 509,099 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,605,792 1,638,225 1,488,570 1,477,190 1,492,132 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 129,911 115,605 92,627 85,815 86,849 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 56,451 47,140 40,609 38,580 33,130 Total liabilities 1,792,154 1,800,970 1,621,806 1,601,585 1,612,111 Equity 397,776 376,375 391,148 391,382 388,859 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 $ 2,000,970 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.10 % 4.23 % 4.55 % 4.68 % 4.66 % Mortgage related securities 2.42 % 2.55 % 2.52 % 2.58 % 2.56 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 1.75 % 1.71 % 2.07 % 2.19 % 2.53 % Total interest-earning assets 3.83 % 3.93 % 4.16 % 4.31 % 4.34 % Demand accounts 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Money market and savings accounts 0.67 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.66 % 0.57 % Certificates of deposit 1.62 % 1.91 % 2.13 % 2.20 % 2.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.29 % 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.81 % Borrowings 1.98 % 1.76 % 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.52 % 1.62 % 1.87 % 1.92 % 1.92 %

COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,461 $ 13,701 $ 12,908 $ 13,472 $ 13,885 Provision for loan losses 1,000 4,325 750 (200 ) (150 ) Total noninterest income 3,104 2,936 1,028 1,645 1,415 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,000 4,906 5,168 4,693 4,075 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 874 866 1,014 894 942 Advertising 252 297 248 317 202 Data processing 490 678 605 583 588 Communications 113 91 97 93 90 Professional fees 266 226 198 162 223 Real estate owned 11 33 11 (251 ) 24 Loan processing expense – – – – – Other 818 532 580 498 583 Total noninterest expense 7,824 7,629 7,921 6,989 6,727 Income before income taxes 7,741 4,683 5,265 8,328 8,723 Income tax expense 1,565 574 1,154 2,033 1,982 Net income $ 6,176 $ 4,109 $ 4,111 $ 6,295 $ 6,741 Efficiency ratio – QTD 47.23 % 45.86 % 56.84 % 46.23 % 43.97 % Efficiency ratio – YTD 49.59 % 50.86 % 56.84 % 47.74 % 48.27 %