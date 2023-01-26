WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $935,000, or $0.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $12.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.89 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.96 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

“The quarter was mixed as the community banking segment continued to achieve excellent loan growth while the mortgage banking segment lagged with lower volumes and declining margins,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “Net interest income grew in the quarter as we added $156.0 million to the loan portfolio and efficiently used our cash as interest rates continued to rise. The mortgage banking segment continues to face significant challenges as a result of increases in mortgage rates year-over-year and the decline in affordable housing inventories. We are focused on controlling expenses and being prepared to capitalize when the mortgage market improves.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

● Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $935,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Consolidated return on average assets was 0.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Consolidated return on average equity was 0.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 11.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Dividends declared during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share. ● We repurchased approximately 159,000 shares at a cost of $2.6 million, or $16.53 per share, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. ● Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.22% at December 31, 2022, 0.27% at September 30, 2022, and 0.26% at December 31, 2021. ● Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.41% at December 31, 2022, 0.48% at September 30, 2022, and 0.59% at December 31, 2021. ● Book value per share was $16.71 at December 31, 2022 and $17.45 at December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects an $0.79 per share impact resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

Community Banking Segment

● Pre-tax income totaled $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents a $1.4 million, or 16.4%, decrease compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Net interest income totaled $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents a $2.5 million, or 19.2%, increase compared to $13.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Average loans held for investment totaled $1.41 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $201.9 million, or 16.7%, compared to $1.21 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average loans held for investment increased $102.1 million compared to $1.31 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● The community banking segment purchased $112.0 million adjustable-rate loans that were originated by the mortgage banking segment during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Other noninterest expense includes fees totaling $2.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 which were paid to the mortgage banking segment and eliminated on a consolidated basis. ● Net interest margin increased 82 basis points to 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to fund loans held for investment, purchase investment securities and pay down borrowings. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin decreased five basis points compared to 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. ● The segment had a provision for credit losses – loans of $290,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The current quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment during the quarter. The provision for credit losses – unfunded commitments was $334,000 as the loan pipeline increased from the prior quarter end. ● The efficiency ratio was 54.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 53.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $35.3 million, or 2.8%, compared to $1.25 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average deposits increased $18.1 million, or 6.1% annualized compared to the $1.19 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in certificate of deposits rates attracting more customers. ● Other noninterest expense increased $1.8 million to $2.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $651,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable rate mortgage loans. See the note on the loans purchased from the mortgage banking segment above. These fees are eliminated in the consolidated statements of income.

Mortgage Banking Segment

● Pre-tax loss totaled $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.3 million of pre-tax income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Loan originations decreased $446.5 million, or 45.0%, to $546.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $993.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 95.6% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 73.8% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $22.6 million, or 55.6%, to $18.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $40.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. ● Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $10.5 million, or 37.6%, to $17.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $27.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased. ● Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million to $2.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase related to an increase in provision of loan sale losses. ● During the year ended December 31, 2022 the segment has added 11 branches and a total of 130 loan origination personnel. Losses associated with these new branches totaled approximately $725,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. These branch losses are net of corporate revenue of approximately $641,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended December 31, For The Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 18,654 $ 15,152 $ 62,935 $ 64,366 Mortgage-related securities 915 506 3,241 1,954 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,105 926 4,069 3,563 Total interest income 20,674 16,584 70,245 69,883 Interest expense: Deposits 2,352 878 4,863 4,420 Borrowings 2,711 2,534 8,428 9,948 Total interest expense 5,063 3,412 13,291 14,368 Net interest income 15,611 13,172 56,954 55,515 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) 664 (1,470 ) 968 (3,990 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,947 14,642 55,986 59,505 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 497 842 2,202 3,325 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 344 318 1,738 1,615 Mortgage banking income 15,811 40,448 99,560 191,035 Other 443 408 2,055 7,220 Total noninterest income 17,095 42,016 105,555 203,195 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 22,063 32,837 99,565 135,115 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,166 2,266 8,706 9,612 Advertising 972 958 3,976 3,528 Data processing 1,040 1,079 4,470 3,950 Communications 289 321 1,189 1,309 Professional fees 612 471 1,815 1,275 Real estate owned 13 14 19 3 Loan processing expense 1,059 940 4,744 4,610 Other 3,170 2,088 12,578 11,192 Total noninterest expenses 31,384 40,974 137,062 170,594 Income before income taxes 658 15,684 24,479 92,106 Income tax (benefit) expense (277 ) 3,131 4,992 21,315 Net income $ 935 $ 12,553 $ 19,487 $ 70,791 Income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.53 $ 0.89 $ 2.98 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.53 $ 0.89 $ 2.96 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 20,966 23,598 21,884 23,741 Diluted 21,069 23,802 22,010 23,931

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 33,700 $ 343,016 Federal funds sold 10,683 13,981 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments 2,259 19,725 Cash and cash equivalents 46,642 376,722 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 196,588 179,016 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 131,188 312,738 Loans receivable 1,510,178 1,205,785 Less: Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) – loans (1) 17,757 15,778 Loans receivable, net 1,492,421 1,190,007 Office properties and equipment, net 21,105 22,273 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 17,357 24,438 Cash surrender value of life insurance 66,443 65,368 Real estate owned, net 145 148 Prepaid expenses and other assets 59,783 45,148 Total assets $ 2,031,672 $ 2,215,858 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 230,596 $ 214,409 Money market and savings deposits 326,145 392,314 Time deposits 642,271 626,663 Total deposits 1,199,012 1,233,386 Borrowings 386,784 477,127 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 5,334 4,094 Other liabilities 70,056 68,478 Total liabilities 1,661,186 1,783,085 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – Common stock 222 248 Additional paid-in capital 128,550 174,505 Retained earnings 274,246 273,398 Unearned ESOP shares (13,056 ) (14,243 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (19,476 ) (1,135 ) Total shareholders’ equity 370,486 432,773 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,031,672 $ 2,215,858 Share Information Shares outstanding 22,174 24,795 Book value per share $ 16.71 $ 17.45





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 15,611 $ 15,398 $ 14,081 $ 11,864 $ 13,172 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) 664 332 48 (76 ) (1,470 ) Total noninterest income 17,095 27,404 31,238 29,818 42,016 Total noninterest expense 31,384 35,694 35,050 34,935 40,974 Income before income taxes 658 6,776 10,221 6,823 15,684 Income tax (benefit) expense (277 ) 1,506 2,231 1,532 3,131 Net income $ 935 $ 5,270 $ 7,990 $ 5,291 $ 12,553 Income per share – basic $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 Income per share – diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets – QTD 0.19 % 1.08 % 1.61 % 1.00 % 2.22 % Return on average equity – QTD 0.99 % 5.38 % 7.93 % 5.00 % 11.14 % Net interest margin – QTD 3.29 % 3.34 % 3.02 % 2.38 % 2.47 % Return on average assets – YTD 0.96 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.00 % 3.20 % Return on average equity – YTD 4.91 % 6.09 % 6.42 % 5.00 % 16.38 % Net interest margin – YTD 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.69 % 2.38 % 2.68 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.48 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.59 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.59 % 0.55 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (1) 1.18 % 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.31 %

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,578,790 $ 1,492,462 $ 1,433,452 $ 1,361,839 $ 1,517,984 Mortgage related securities 170,209 172,807 168,000 138,863 119,709 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 130,973 162,211 269,823 519,116 475,574 Total interest-earning assets 1,879,972 1,827,480 1,871,275 2,019,818 2,113,267 Noninterest-earning assets 122,643 114,274 117,248 128,813 131,703 Total assets $ 2,002,615 $ 1,941,754 $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 75,449 $ 75,058 $ 70,674 $ 69,736 $ 70,762 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 349,820 398,643 412,321 404,413 398,210 Certificates of deposit 628,375 586,012 584,244 610,681 643,546 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,053,644 1,059,713 1,067,239 1,084,830 1,112,518 Borrowings 333,249 296,111 326,068 440,252 481,971 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,386,893 1,355,824 1,393,307 1,525,082 1,594,489 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 177,217 153,591 154,070 152,900 153,303 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 63,866 43,683 36,962 41,232 49,982 Total liabilities 1,627,976 1,553,098 1,584,339 1,719,214 1,797,774 Equity 374,639 388,656 404,184 429,417 447,196 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,002,615 $ 1,941,754 $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.69 % 4.32 % 4.07 % 4.02 % 3.96 % Mortgage related securities 2.13 % 2.07 % 1.96 % 1.76 % 1.68 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 3.35 % 2.41 % 1.56 % 0.72 % 0.77 % Total interest-earning assets 4.36 % 3.93 % 3.52 % 3.02 % 3.11 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 0.67 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % Certificates of deposit 1.10 % 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.89 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.31 % Borrowings 3.23 % 2.34 % 1.95 % 2.20 % 2.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.45 % 0.80 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.85 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 15,737 $ 15,507 $ 13,710 $ 11,652 $ 13,197 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) 624 234 (41 ) (140 ) (1,500 ) Total noninterest income 1,033 1,116 1,640 1,432 1,459 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,781 4,424 4,596 5,212 5,085 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 877 955 876 937 960 Advertising 203 213 244 227 278 Data processing 551 539 531 608 531 Communications 92 108 63 94 100 Professional fees 153 123 118 114 151 Real estate owned 13 1 – 5 14 Loan processing expense – – – – – Other 2,468 1,477 1,006 600 651 Total noninterest expense 9,138 7,840 7,434 7,797 7,770 Income before income taxes 7,008 8,549 7,957 5,427 8,386 Income tax expense 1,308 1,983 1,658 1,167 1,690 Net income $ 5,700 $ 6,566 $ 6,299 $ 4,260 $ 6,696 Efficiency ratio – QTD 54.49 % 47.16 % 48.43 % 59.59 % 53.02 % Efficiency ratio – YTD 52.10 % 51.20 % 53.57 % 59.59 % 48.58 %

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest (loss) income $ (241 ) $ (155 ) $ 370 $ 183 $ (49 ) Provision for credit losses (2) 40 98 89 64 30 Total noninterest income 18,066 27,305 30,126 28,604 40,692 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 17,397 21,864 21,311 20,438 27,866 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,289 1,341 1,180 1,251 1,306 Advertising 769 924 718 678 680 Data processing 490 543 613 588 542 Communications 197 194 195 246 221 Professional fees 453 265 222 338 306 Real estate owned – – – – – Loan processing expense 1,059 1,120 1,134 1,431 940 Other 2,584 2,571 2,733 2,309 1,445 Total noninterest expense 24,238 28,822 28,106 27,279 33,306 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,453 ) (1,770 ) 2,301 1,444 7,307 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,602 ) (470 ) 578 377 1,443 Net (loss) income $ (4,851 ) $ (1,300 ) $ 1,723 $ 1,067 $ 5,864 Efficiency ratio – QTD 135.98 % 106.16 % 92.16 % 94.76 % 81.95 % Efficiency ratio – YTD 104.02 % 97.42 % 93.42 % 94.76 % 71.44 % Loan originations $ 546,628 $ 729,897 $ 778,760 $ 708,463 $ 993,113 Purchase 95.6 % 94.2 % 90.4 % 77.3 % 73.8 % Refinance 4.4 % 5.8 % 9.6 % 22.7 % 26.2 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.41 % 3.70 % 3.85 % 4.00 % 4.18 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.

