Waterville Valley Announces Young Adult Season Pass Offering for 2021/22 Season

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Waterville Valley, NH, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Waterville Valley Resort is excited to announce the Young Adult Pass for the 2021/22 Season. For just $532 when purchased before April 30th, the Young Adult Pass will give guests ages 18-29 unrestricted access to Waterville Valley Resort for the remainder of the 2020/21 Season with Free Spring Skiing all of the 2021/22 Season. 
 
“It’s our hope that this pass will make skiing & riding at Waterville Valley an affordable option to the young adult crowd” said Matt Hesser, Senior Director of Marketing at Waterville Valley Resort.  

Waterville Valley Resort will also continue to offer the Kids Ski Free Pass, the most affordable family pass option in the White Mountains. With every Adult Plus Pass purchased, receive a voucher for a free Junior Pass for kids ages 6-12 years old. Returning passholders will also automatically receive a 10% discount when they purchase their 2021/22 Season Pass before April 30th. 
 
“The renewal discount is a way for us to say thank you to our loyal passholders who stuck with us and supported us through a season that brought many changes and when there was no predicting what it would look like.” said Hesser.  

Additionally, we’re also excited to offer the new True Grit Upgrade. When passholders purchase any Waterville Valley exclusive pass before April 30th they will gain unlimited access to the Snow’s Mountain lift this summer and receive 20% off lodging at Town Square Condos and the Silver Fox Inn. Payment plans will also be available and include our First Ride, Then Decide deferment option.  
 
When new passholders purchase any of the Waterville Valley Resort exclusive pass options this spring, skiing and riding for the remainder of the 2020/21 season is free.  Passholder benefits include discounts on mountain food, retail, learn to ski and ride packages, and access to special events. Waterville Valley exclusive pass options will go on sale Friday, February 19, 2021 on waterville.com. 

About Waterville Valley 

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 12 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain nestled in the valley below.  Waterville Valley Resort is more than just a mountain. Off the slopes enjoy year-round events, shopping, and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com 

CONTACT: Stacie
Waterville Valley Resort
603-236-84311 x 3204
[email protected]

