Waterville Valley Resort Announces New Bartholet 6-Person Detachable Bubble Lift

Waterville Valley, NH, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterville Valley Resort is pleased to announce the signing of a contract for a new 6-person detachable bubble lift in partnership with MND Ropeways. The new lift will replace the 1988 White Peaks Express Quad, the first detachable high-speed quad in New Hampshire. This will be one of the largest upcoming lift projects in the Northeast and the first of its kind in the United States. This project will be installed over two construction seasons and will open for the 2022/23 ski season.

“We have developed a strong partnership with MND over the last 4 years, including the installation of conveyors, a surface lift, and significant snowmaking upgrades and are excited to continue to work with them as a strategic partner for this project,” said Tim Smith, President/General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort. “Replacing our White Peaks lift is the most important project in our investment plan for the existing resort footprint and will continue our work to enhance the guest experience at Waterville Valley Resort.”

The Bartholet 6-person bubble features the best technology in the market today and has undergone in-depth testing to ensure that it is the right solution for Waterville Valley Resort. The new chairlift will increase transport capacity to 3,000 people per hour and offer both comfort and reliability with the latest 6-person bubble seats Design by Porsche Design Studio. The lift components will provide a much more comfortable guest experience on windy and cold days. The chair, bubble, and lift profile have been specifically designed for the mountain’s location and features, which will make it less susceptible to wind holds.

“This project will expand our position in the U.S. market by building our first detachable ropeway transportation system in the United States,” said Xavier Gallot-Lavallée, Chairman and CEO of MND. “North American resorts are demonstrating their willingness to renew their offerings by investing in safety, comfort and customer experience. Waterville Valley is a perfect example of this approach, and our teams are mobilized to support these developments with our technology and service offerings.”

About Waterville Valley Resort

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 12 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels.

For more information visit waterville.com.

About MND

MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures. With more than 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes daily to the mobility, leisure and safety of all by offering proven and sustainable solutions based on its experience in the mountains. Based in Savoie, France, MND has 300 employees and relies on 7 international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its activities worldwide. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 – ALMND). Learn more: www.mnd.com

About MND in the United States

MND has been present in the United States for 10 years with a Western office located in Eagle, Colorado and an Eastern office in Laconia, New Hampshire. In the United States, MND is present in avalanche risk prevention, snowmaking systems, ski lifts and ski area safety equipment.

