Rough Rider Nordic Trail Rough Rider trail offers views of Mount Tecumseh, Green Peak, and Mount Osceola.

Rough Rider Nordic Trail Rough Rider Nordic Trail connects the North End trails & South End trails, linking Upper Snow’s Mountain Trail with Upper Criterion.

Waterville Valley, NH, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In collaboration with the National Forest Service, Waterville Valley Resort is excited to open a new Nordic ski trail, Rough Rider. This new trail adds approximately 1.43km of expert terrain to our existing 70km trail system and increases access to Waterville Valley Resort’s most popular Nordic skiing terrain. Connecting Upper Criterion trail to Upper Snows trail, Rough Rider creates a critical new link between the South End System and the North End System.

“Creating a connector trail between the North and South Ends will be of significant benefit to Nordic skiers.” says Ian Cullison, Director of Nordic Operations. “Rough Rider will not only increase access to our Nordic Trail System, but it will also enhance the Nordic experience. Prior to this expansion, private land development and road crossings forced Nordic skiers to remove their equipment when travelling between the South & North Ends. Now, Nordic skiers can travel freely between the south and north ends, without any of the hassle of ski removal.”

Rough Rider trail build involved upgrading an old logging road to cross-country ski trail specifications. This complex project spanned over the course of a year and involved the construction of a 13-foot-wide multi-seasonal trail.

###

About Waterville Valley Resort: Waterville Valley is New Hampshire’s Family Resort, offering a vast array of year-round family activities and events. Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Waterville Valley is an independent resort offering world class skiing and snowboarding across two mountain peaks, with 265 acres of alpine skiing terrain, a premier ski & snowboard schools, and unique guest amenities such as childcare and parking lot ski trails. Enjoy our unique mountain culture at slopeside family-friendly après-ski, kid-approved terrain parks, or annual community events; or explore the White Mountains via alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, hiking or mountain biking. For more information, please visit waterville.com

Attachments

Rough Rider Nordic Trail

Rough Rider Nordic Trail

CONTACT: Sarah Van Kralingen Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-84311 x 3204 svankralingen@waterville.com