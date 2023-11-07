“Uphilling” at Waterville Valley Resort Waterville Valley Resort has embraced the expanding uphiller community, offering several designated uphill routes plus uphill leaderboards posted proudly inside our mountain-top restaurant, the Schwendi Hutte.

Waterville Valley, NH, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterville Valley Resort is partnering with Uphill New England to create the first ever multi-ski resort uphill pass. Uphilling – the use of alpine touring equipment for uphill travel at ski resorts – exploded in popularity during the pandemic and continues to grow. Uphill New England formed to ensure access to uphilling by helping ski resorts responsibly manage this growth.

Guests who purchase the multi-ski resort pass get streamlined access to 12+ ski resorts across New England. The pass also includes access to a mobile app which provides guests with a digital check-in system, vertical stat tracking, mountain status updates, access to unique promotions, and a community of like-minded uphillers.

By joining the pass, Waterville Valley Resort adds a new and unique offering to its guests. And as one one of the first resorts to join, it positions Waterville Valley Resort as a leader in uphill access. The coalition of participating resorts collaborate with Uphill New England to design uphill policies and norms that ensure a safe, responsible, and sustainable culture of uphilling in the region.

Corporate sponsors, including LLBean, Ski The Whites, Alpina, REI, Hagan, Elan, Skida, Dartmouth Skiway, and Stio, have joined Uphill New England to improve uphilling and lower barriers to the sport.

Guests can learn more and purchase passes at uphillnewengland.org. The discounted pre-season pass price is valid through Nov 17th.

About Waterville Valley Resort: Waterville Valley is New Hampshire’s Family Resort, offering a vast array of year-round family activities and events. Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Waterville Valley is an independent resort offering world class skiing and snowboarding across two mountain peaks, with 265 acres of alpine skiing terrain, a premier ski & snowboard schools, and unique guest amenities such as childcare and parking lot ski trails. Enjoy our unique mountain culture at slopeside family-friendly après-ski, kid-approved terrain parks, or annual community events; or explore the White Mountains via alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, hiking or mountain biking. For more information, please visit waterville.com.

About Uphill New England: Uphill New England is a non-profit corporation*, formed in 2023 to improve uphill skiing in New England. Its goal is to ensure uphill access by building a positive relationship with ski resorts. Uphill New England does this through the sale of a multi-mountain uphill pass, which gives users convenient, predictable access to uphilling across the region while helping ski resorts make uphilling a standard part of their operations. By buying an Uphill New England pass, pass holders are supporting their local mountain, helping ensure uphill access for the broader community, and getting convenient access to 12+ mountains across New England. Buy a pass at uphillnewengland.org!

