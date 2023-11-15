The nation’s top snowboard cross athletes, including Olympic gold medalists and World Champions, enjoy high-performance early season training in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Waterville Valley, NH, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterville Valley Resort is currently hosting the U.S. Snowboard Cross Team for a training camp, taking place November 11th-November 20th. Serving as a training ground for the nation’s preeminent snowboard cross athletes, Waterville Valley Resort provides exclusive training terrain, on-mountain services, catering, and lodging.



The U.S. Snowboard Cross Team enjoys exclusive access to Waterville Valley Resort’s High Country terrain. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, High Country is 12 acres of skiable terrain located on the summit of Mount Tecumseh, around 3,600′-4,000′. The professionally built boardercross course spans across High Country’s 12 acres and 400 vertical drop. High Country also boasts a designated T-Bar surface lift, enhancing the cohesion and convenience of training sessions.



“High Country was originally created to function as a training venue.”, says Tim Smith, President and General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort” Working together with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, we were able to open High Country terrain early in the ski season, creating a beautiful, expertly designed boardercross course. We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with U.S. Ski & Snowboard and hope to continue hosting these world-class teams. The entire resort and Waterville community are excited to welcome these incredible athletes to our corner of the White Mountains!”



The U.S. Snowboard Cross Team consists of many distinguished athletes, including Olympic gold medalists World Champions, and podium winners in multiple celebrated competitions such as the X Games, World Cups, and Nor’Ams.



“This is the first time the US Snowboard Cross team has had the opportunity to get high-performance pre-season training right here in the states.”, says Nick Baumgartner, a U.S. Snowboard Cross athlete. Nick was a Gold Medalist in the 2022 Olympics and has been part of four different Olympic Teams during his distinguished career. He has also earned golds and podiums in multiple world-class competitions. Nick continues, “Waterville Valley has the perfect setup for us to maximize our domestic training before heading to our first races in France and Italy. The Europeans have always had places to train domestically, but now the US does too, and that is going to be a game changer for our team.”



Following the departure of the U.S. Snowboardcross Team, Waterville Valley Resort will open its boardercross course to local teams for early season training. If your team is interested in booking lane space, please contact marketing@waterville.com.

