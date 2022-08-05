Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Watsco to Present at Jefferies Industrial Conference on August 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Watsco to Present at Jefferies Industrial Conference on August 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that Rick Gomez, Vice President, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.

About Watsco, Inc.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 350,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 673 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

Watsco has the opportunity to be a significant and important contributor toward climate change as its business plays an important role in the drive to lower CO2e emissions. According to the Department of Energy, heating and air conditioning accounts for roughly half of U.S. household energy consumption. As such, replacing HVAC systems at higher efficiency levels is one of the most meaningful steps homeowners can take to reduce electricity consumption and carbon footprint over time. 

The overwhelming majority of new HVAC systems sold by Watsco replace systems that likely operate well below current minimum efficiency standards in the U.S. and may use more harmful refrigerants that have been subsequently phased-out. As consumers replace HVAC systems with new, higher-efficiency systems, homeowners will consume less energy, save costs and reduce the carbon footprint over time.

Based on estimates validated by independent sources, Watsco averted an estimated 12.9 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 through the sale of replacement HVAC systems at higher-efficiency standards. More information, including sources and assumptions used to support the Company’s estimates, can be found at www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan
Executive Vice President
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.