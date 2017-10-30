Watsco to Present at the Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference

Breaking News
MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced today that Barry S. Logan, Senior Vice President, is scheduled to present at the Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.

About Watsco, Inc.

Watsco provides comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. There are approximately 92 million central air conditioning and heating systems installed in the United States that have been in service more than 10 years. Older systems often operate below today’s government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home.

Watsco’s traditional sales channel is the industry’s largest and currently serves 88,000 contractor businesses through 562 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco is a technology company, operating scalable platforms for mobile apps, e-commerce, business intelligence and supply chain. Strategic goals are to accelerate sales and profit growth, increase the speed and convenience of serving customers and to extend its reach into new geographies and sales channels. Watsco is also developing technologies to address the evolving buying habits of consumers in the digital economy. Over the long-term, Watsco believes its focus, scale and innovative culture offer significant advantages to address the consumer market, which is estimated to be $88 billion annually. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan                            
Senior Vice President                                                                        
(305) 714-4102                                                                                             
e-mail: [email protected]                                                                                           

Watsco, Inc.
2665 S. Bayshore Drive, Suite 901
Miami, Florida 33133, USA
(305) 714-4100
Fax: (305) 858-4492
www.watsco.com

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
