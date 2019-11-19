Breaking News
Watson & Son by Oha Honey Sets the ‘Gold Standard’ for Manuka Honey with Methylglyoxal

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If raw honey is a superfood, then Manuka honey is off the charts.

Widely regarded as one of the most unique and premium forms of honey in the world, Manuka honey contains methylglyoxal in much higher concentrations than regular honey.

Manuka honey’s beneficial properties come principally from the higher concentration of methylglyoxal.

“When you want premium Manuka honey, you want to make sure it has a high concentration of methylglyoxal over 85 mg/kg,” said Jarrod Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Oha Honey. “At Watson & Son by Oha Honey, we produce the gold standard of Manuka honey.”

The late Dr. Peter Molan MBE, who discovered the unique antibacterial properties of Manuka honey when applied topically, developed The Molan Gold Standard™.

Smith said Oha Honey now owns The Molan Gold Standard™, which is a certification that appraises the natural methylglyoxal levels found in Manuka honey and assures purity and quality.

Watson & Son by Oha Honey will soon export premium Manuka honey products to the United States.

“We want our consumers to know they are getting premium and authentic Manuka honey with high concentrations of methylglyoxal,” Smith said. “There are many counterfeit products on the market. If you see The Molan Gold Standard™, you know you are getting 100 percent pure New Zealand Manuka honey.”

The Watson family in rural Wairarapa founded Watson & Son.  It is now 100 percent owned by Ngāi Tahu, which is the principal indigenous Māori tribe of the South Island of New Zealand. When it says it is 100 percent traceable, it means Oha can trace its Manuka honey back to its source hive.

“We are producing a premium brand of Manuka honey that people can trust,” Smith said. “If you are looking for premium Manuka honey with methylglyoxal in high concentrations, try Watson & Son by Oha Honey. You can trust us.” 

For additional information about Watson & Son and Oha Honey, visit www.ohahoney.com.

