Watson & Son by Oha Honey to Bring Premium New Zealand Manuka Honey to the United States

BOCA RATON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oha Honey, one of New Zealand’s leading producers of premium Manuka honey, is bringing its global flagship brand, Watson & Son, to the United States.

“We are excited about bringing our premium New Zealand Manuka honey to the United States. Manuka honey is a pure, natural, and healthy sweetener known for its therapeutic qualities,” said Jarrod Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Oha Honey.

“Watson & Son Manuka honey is a premium brand,” Smith said. “We lead the way in taste and creamy profile because we fully-control the processing environment. Oha Honey controls 100 percent of the honey production from the rearing of the queen bees to hive management, honey extraction, transportation, and packing of honey in a jar.” 

Smith said Oha Honey’s 100 percent control of the supply-chain guarantees the Manuka honey’s authenticity and wholesomeness.

“Our honey blending artistry is market leading,” he added. “We have mastered the art of managing the Manuka crystals, which makes our honey some of the smoothest and creamiest texture you will find on the market. Our customers tell us that our honey looks and tastes better than any other brand.”

Consumers worldwide have sought out New Zealand Manuka honey and its therapeutic properties since ancient times. What makes Manuka honey special is its high concentration of methylglyoxal (MGO), which gives it more therapeutic benefits than regular honey. 

Oha Honey is owned by Ngāi Tahu, which is the principal indigenous Māori tribe of the South Island of New Zealand. The Ngāi Tahu people are known for leadership, integrity, and stewardship for the environment. 

“We want people to recognize Oha Honey as the most trusted and authentic producer of the highest quality of New Zealand Manuka honey,” Smith said.

Watson & Son by Oha Honey will export four Manuka honey products to the United States based on their methylglyoxal level.

“Watson & Son by Oha Honey is one of New Zealand’s leading premium Manuka honey brands,” Smith said. “Our products are available in over 1,000 retail stores and leading online sites worldwide, and we are really excited about launching in the United States. We believe the American consumer will agree that we make some of the tastiest and creamiest Manuka honey in the world.”

For additional information about Oha Honey, visit www.ohahoney.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Watson & Son By Oha Honey
5415012090
apol[email protected]
