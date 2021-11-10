Wave 2 Epic Tier Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Collector Packs Sell Out in 30 Minutes

Breaking News
Los Angeles CA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that the Wave 2 “Rare” SparkNFT packs, part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series, have sold out.

The final packs went on sale November 9, 2021, priced at $25 each, selling out to Motoclub members within 30 minutes. The complete run of “Rare” tier packs in the 2021 Las Vegas Series are now all sold, and no further packs in this series will be minted to ensure scarcity and exclusivity to those that own them.

As announced last week, the Wave 2 “Epic” tier will go on sale on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 12pm PST.

“The Las Vegas Collector Series has been incredibly well received by Motoclub members,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “The confidence these sell out drops have given us, provide a strong framework for real long-term success with Motoclub as we scale up with new products, new partners and a growing customer base.”

“The Las Vegas Collector Series captures the history made on our auction block during June’s event, which marked our most successful Las Vegas Auction to date,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “It’s great to see Motoclub members embracing this content so passionately with these pack drops.”

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. 

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

