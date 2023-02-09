CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February, 16, 2023.

A live webcast of this presentation can be found here and will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. Replays of this presentation will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

