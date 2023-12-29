Border officers say most drones carry opium and heroin, fuelling a drugs crisis in Punjab, while others drop weaponsIndian border security have said they are battling an unprecedented “drone menace” infiltrating the border with Pakistan, fuelling the drugs crisis in the state of Punjab and raising serious security issues.Officials from India’s border security force (BSF) in the border state of Punjab told the Guardian they had intercepted 90 drones from Pakistan so far in 2023, the highest on record. They said the number was “increasing every month”. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Many hostages released by Hamas still being treated for trauma - December 29, 2023
- Wave of drug-carrying drones flying into India from Pakistan, officials say - December 29, 2023
- Pakistan uses artificial rain in attempt to cut pollution levels - December 29, 2023