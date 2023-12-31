An 18-hour Russian aerial barrage across Ukraine that killed 41 civilians has been followed up by further bombardment of Kharkiv on New Year’s EveRussia-Ukraine war – latest news updatesRussia pounded the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with missiles and drones in the hours leading into New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out a deadly air assault just across the border on nearby Belgorod.At least six missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s national police said on Sunday, injuring at least 22 people and hitting 12 apartment buildings, 13 residential houses and a kindergarten. Continue reading…

