WaveDancer, PayPal, Mars, Johnson & Johnson and + 250 Speakers to Share their Knowledge at Blockchain Expo North America

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) announced today that they will be joining hundreds of blockchain specialists in Santa Clara, California on the October 5th and 6 th to share their insights about the most recent developments within the blockchain ecosystem.

The event is a perfect opportunity to network with sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments, and join thought-provoking discussions about blockchain. This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Pfizer, Oracle, PayPal, Johnson & Johnson, and more.

Jamie Benoit, WaveDancer’s CEO, commented, “We’re thrilled to have been invited to present in person at Blockchain Expo. The high caliber of attendees is a prime opportunity for continuing to introduce our capability to the broader commercial markets and expand blockchain’s unique use in addressing critical supply chain issues facing companies today. We look forward to educating people on our Maverix™ platform and how it can address existing, pervasive issues in today’s supply chains.”

The Blockchain Expo is part of 6 co-located simultaneous events, including the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week, and the Edge Computing Expo.

Lia Richards, the head of conference at Blockchain Expo said, “It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up that includes WaveDancer. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies – this expo is a must-attend.”

Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $399. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. If you are interested in attending register for a free expo pass.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers zero trust blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. We help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges in order to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. WaveDancer’s blockchain platform is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud and supports secure supply chain requirements for critical government missions.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Heather Tortorelli, Chief Growth Officer
htortorelli@wavedancer.com

Lukasz Sitkiewicz
lukasz@techexevent.com
TechEx
+44 117 980 9023

Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
jhellman@equityny.com
(212) 836-9626

