Breaking News
Home / Top News / WaveSense Recognized as “Newcomer of the Year” at TU-Automotive Detroit Awards

WaveSense Recognized as “Newcomer of the Year” at TU-Automotive Detroit Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

DETROIT, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaveSense, Inc., providing the safest and most reliable navigation for self-driving vehicles and assisted driving systems using ground-penetrating radar, today announced the company has been named “Newcomer of the Year at the TU-Automotive Awards. The awards program is a key component of TU-Automotive Detroit, the world’s largest auto tech conference & exhibition that is shaping the future of connected auto mobility.

“It is truly an honor that WaveSense is being recognized today with this prestigious award at a conference that brings together the leading companies and executives in autonomous and assisted driving,” said Tarik Bolat, CEO and Co-Founder of WaveSense. “In conjunction with our industry partners, we’re moving safety for autonomous and assisted driving forward with our ground penetrating radar technology that enables the most reliable navigation in the broadest set of circumstances, including in inclement weather and other common but challenging driving scenarios.”

TU-Automotive Awards are the most prestigious and anticipated awards in the connected car industry. The winners include organizations across 13 categories that are pioneering the development of products and services in areas ranging from connected vehicles and insurance, to ADAS and cybersecurity.

The full list of award winners can be accessed here: https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-automotive-awards/2019-winners

About WaveSense:

WaveSense is the first company in the world to offer self-driving vehicle navigation based on ground penetrating radar at commercial scale. Its mission is to enable self-driving vehicles to navigate any road safely, precisely and reliably in any condition. It is the worldwide exclusive licensee of IP generated at MIT Lincoln Laboratory while the technology was being developed for the military applications. WaveSense was founded in 2017 and is funded by Rhapsody Venture Partners, a Cambridge, MA-based venture fund focused on investing in and bringing to market breakthrough innovations in hard science and technology.  WaveSense was named the Top Autonomous Driving Project at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, and received the “Best in Show” award from PlanetM, the mobility initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. For more information please visit https://wavesense.io.

MEDIA CONTACT
Susan Donahue
Skyya for WaveSense
ph: (646) 454-9378
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.