WaveSense Recognized as “Newcomer of the Year” at TU-Automotive Detroit Awards

DETROIT, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaveSense, Inc., providing the safest and most reliable navigation for self-driving vehicles and assisted driving systems using ground-penetrating radar, today announced the company has been named “Newcomer of the Year ” at the TU-Automotive Awards. The awards program is a key component of TU-Automotive Detroit , the world’s largest auto tech conference & exhibition that is shaping the future of connected auto mobility.

“It is truly an honor that WaveSense is being recognized today with this prestigious award at a conference that brings together the leading companies and executives in autonomous and assisted driving,” said Tarik Bolat, CEO and Co-Founder of WaveSense. “In conjunction with our industry partners, we’re moving safety for autonomous and assisted driving forward with our ground penetrating radar technology that enables the most reliable navigation in the broadest set of circumstances, including in inclement weather and other common but challenging driving scenarios.”

TU-Automotive Awards are the most prestigious and anticipated awards in the connected car industry. The winners include organizations across 13 categories that are pioneering the development of products and services in areas ranging from connected vehicles and insurance, to ADAS and cybersecurity.

The full list of award winners can be accessed here: https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-automotive-awards/2019-winners

About WaveSense:

WaveSense is the first company in the world to offer self-driving vehicle navigation based on ground penetrating radar at commercial scale. Its mission is to enable self-driving vehicles to navigate any road safely, precisely and reliably in any condition. It is the worldwide exclusive licensee of IP generated at MIT Lincoln Laboratory while the technology was being developed for the military applications. WaveSense was founded in 2017 and is funded by Rhapsody Venture Partners, a Cambridge, MA-based venture fund focused on investing in and bringing to market breakthrough innovations in hard science and technology. WaveSense was named the Top Autonomous Driving Project at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, and received the “Best in Show” award from PlanetM, the mobility initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. For more information please visit https://wavesense.io .