Wawa Thanks Veterans with Free Hot Coffee, Ships 10,000 Care Packages to Service Members Abroad and Presents USO with Proceeds from The Wawa Foundation Customer Donation Campaign

Wawa Honors Veterans with Care Packages as Part of Operation Taste of Home Throughout November, Wawa associates, the USO, and Pennsylvania National Guard members together assembled more than 10,000 care packages at assembling events that are sent to our military service members abroad.

WAWA, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wawa, Inc., today announced that this Veterans Day, the company will once again offer free any size hot coffee to veterans, active military service members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. This will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at all 1,000+ Wawa stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and Florida.

“It’s our annual tradition to salute service members on Veterans Day with a hot cup of coffee to thank them for everything they do to serve our country and our communities,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. “Also, for the past 13 years, we’ve been providing service members abroad with a Taste of Home through our coffee care packages, and we are thrilled to continue this tradition once again in 2023 and for years to come.”

Operation Taste of Home is an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey and USO Central Florida. Throughout November, Wawa associates, the USO, and Pennsylvania National Guard members together assembled more than 10,000 care packages at assembling events that are sent to our military service members abroad. In addition, The Wawa Foundation presented a check to the USO for $ $1,020,174.62 raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer of 2023. The funds go to programs supporting military service members and their families and are distributed to the local USO chapters throughout Wawa’s operating area. Since 2012, The Wawa Foundation has raised over $10.8 million to support USO programs and services that help to keep service members connected to family, home and country.

Over the years, Wawa has also sent thousands of cups of coffee and care packages to our military service members overseas who have written to request it. Partnering with the USO to formally send care packages to deployed service members is just one of the many ways Wawa shows support and thanks for the great men and women who serve our country.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, family and associate-owned company that began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers, pizza and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #24 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2022, #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022 and one of Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women and New College Grads, and Ranked #1 by Newsweek for Best Customer Service in the Convenience category.

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and / or in-store fundraising, through donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $150 million in grants to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36294702-e111-4265-b758-81daa3a6cbed