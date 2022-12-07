Expansion Will Bring Wawa’s Unique Offer and Experience to More Customers Than Ever Before

Wawa Sets Sights on New Wawalands Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky

WAWA, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wawa today officially announced exciting plans to launch its first stores in the states of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. These states are part of Wawa’s long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth in adjacent and new markets, bringing its unique offer and experience to more communities than ever before.

“At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities. We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support.”

Wawa’s new market expansion includes plans to open stores in the states of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, as well as the previously announced state of Tennessee. These market launches will take place sometime after 2025 with estimated timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced in 2023.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west! We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “We can’t wait to reconnect with those that know us from existing markets and meet new friends and neighbors come 2025 and beyond!”

About Wawa’s Growth & Expansion

In addition to the new markets of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and the previously announced market of Tennessee, Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets. Wawa also recently announced expansion plans for adjacent markets in the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, with the first stores projected to open in those markets in 2024. Wawa is currently accepting site suggestions from real estate representatives for all locations, including adjacent and new market areas.

For more information, visit Wawa’s dedicated market expansion page for details on how to submit a proposed site. For information on stores currently under construction in the Mid-Atlantic and Florida markets, please visit www.wawa.com.

How Customers Can Stay Informed on New Market Events and Happenings

As Wawa spreads its wings and gets closer to sharing specifics regarding timelines for store sites and openings for adjacent and new market communities, friends and neighbors can sign up to receive email alerts here: https://wawa.com/new-market-announcements

About Wawa’s Core Purpose

Wawa’s core purpose is Fulfilling Lives, Every Day. It captures Wawa’s special place in the world and recognizes Wawa’s higher calling beyond convenience and satisfaction. It inspires Wawa associates to create meaningful personal connections and make a real difference in the lives of customers, communities and each other, every day.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products.

Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021, #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022 and one of Forbes 2022 America’s Best Employers for Veterans. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

