Celebration Includes a Blast from Hoagiefest Past with Groovy Giveaways, Dynamite Deals, and Far-Out Fun!

Wawa’s 2023 Hoagiefest® Celebrates 15 Years of Hoagie Celebration Includes a Blast from Hoagiefest Past with Groovy Giveaways, Dynamite Deals, and Far-Out Fun!

WAWA, Pa., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wawa Inc. today announced that Hoagiefest is back and celebrating its 15th anniversary! In 2008, Wawa launched Hoagiefest as a celebration of peace, savings, and Shortis, bringing together hoagie lovers across Wawa’s footprint to celebrate their love of the almighty Wawa hoagie. Since then, Hoagiefest has become a beloved summer tradition, featuring special price promotions on Wawa’s most beloved hoagie varieties as well as savings, songs, and celebrations with a 1960’s-inspired theme! This year, Hoagiefest will be dedicated to Celebrating 15 years of Hoagie Love with a nod to Hoagiefest history and special pricing–$5 for any Shorti® and $6 for any Classic® of all hot and cold hoagie varieties.

About Wawa’s 2023 Hoagiefest Campaign: Celebrating 15 Years of Hoagie Love

This year’s Hoagiefest campaign runs from June 19th through July 16th in all Wawa stores, and special pricing is available on the Wawa App for delivery or pick up. With a focus on nostalgia and pure hoagie devotion, highlights of this year’s Hoagiefest campaign include:

Hoagifest Throwback Moments: Get ready to relive the magic of past campaigns with the best of the “Fest” elements in every Wawa store.

Get ready to relive the magic of past campaigns with the best of the “Fest” elements in every Wawa store. Hoagiefest Decorations: The Hoagiefest vibe will be present in Wawa stores with all-new decorations, digital signage, and selfie stations to help set the unique Hoagiefest mood and generate excitement throughout the summer. In honor of Hoagiefest’s 15th anniversary, retro elements like the famed Hoagie Man, Hoagiefest plane, and micro-bus will be featured on in-store decorations.

The Hoagiefest vibe will be present in Wawa stores with all-new decorations, digital signage, and selfie stations to help set the unique Hoagiefest mood and generate excitement throughout the summer. In honor of Hoagiefest’s 15th anniversary, retro elements like the famed Hoagie Man, Hoagiefest plane, and micro-bus will be featured on in-store decorations. Social Media: Wawa’s social media channels will feature giveaways of special merchandise, including Hoagiefest t-shirts, themed towels, water bottles, and tote bags. Look for retro design elements to relive the magic of Hoagiefests past across all campaign elements. Follow @Wawa social media channels for a chance to win t-shirts and other gear with vintage campaign designs.

“Summer has always been hoagie time at Wawa, and nothing quite captures the spirit of the season like Hoagiefest,” said Jim Morey, Chief Brand Officer. “For 15 years, Wawa Hoagiefest has helped us celebrate one of the most beloved food items at Wawa with great savings and fun, vibrant campaign elements that spread good ‘hoagie vibes’ this summer. We can’t wait to relive the best of past campaigns with our customers, while continuing to provide the fantastic savings Hoagiefest has come to be known for.”

About Wawa Hoagies & Hoagiefest

Wawa offers hoagies for every appetite – built fresh-to-order and fully customizable at Wawa’s famous touch screens. Wawa hoagies are available in Junior®, Shorti®, and Classic sizes, all of which are featured in this year’s Hoagiefest. Wawa Hoagiefest was first introduced in the summer of 2008, and it has since grown to become an annual celebration.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73087b7a-de66-4915-86e3-5852c86f5852