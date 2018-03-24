Waymo CEO says its tech would have handled Uber self-driving incident safely

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – The head of Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, said on Saturday that the company’s technology would have safely handled the situation confronting an Uber self-driving vehicle last week when it struck a pedestrian, killing her.
