Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WAYNE FARMS, LLC RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET PRODUCTS THAT MAY BE UNDERCOOKED

WAYNE FARMS, LLC RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET PRODUCTS THAT MAY BE UNDERCOOKED

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

Washington, D.C., May 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  

                                                                     

Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Jackson Collier

 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-012-2022-EXP

 

WAYNE FARMS, LLC RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET PRODUCTS THAT MAY BE UNDERCOOKED

 

 

EDITOR’S NOTE:  May 7, 2022: This release is being reissued to include an expansion of the recall to a new product that was distributed to retail locations. Additionally, the recall has been expanded from 30,285 pounds to 585,030 pounds. There are five new production codes (23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957) and 66 different “use by” dates (ranging from 5-10-22 through 4-29-23). This release has been updated to include the new product, the expanded weight, additional labels, and additional distribution information.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 – Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 585,030 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

 

  • 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

 

  • 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-ozALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

 

  • 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

 

  • 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

 

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Frank Singleton, Wayne Farms, LLC spokesman, at 678-316-4237 or fes01@att.net.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

###
 

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD). 

         
         

 

CONTACT: USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
202-720-9113
press@fsis.usda.gov

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.