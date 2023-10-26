Oakwood, GA, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wayne-Sanderson Farms today announced that an Illinois jury unanimously ruled in its favor in a trial against certain Plaintiffs which accused Sanderson Farms of participating in a supply reduction conspiracy with other producers in the broiler industry between 2008 and 2012. The evidence presented at trial proved, contrary to the Plaintiffs’ allegations, that no such conspiracy ever existed and Sanderson did not collude with its competitors to reduce the supply of chicken.

Jeremy Kilburn, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Wayne-Sanderson Farms, commented:

“We are pleased that, after a full and fair trial, the jury has rendered a unanimous verdict in favor of Sanderson Farms on all counts. The evidence presented over the last six weeks is clear: Sanderson Farms and the broiler industry did not conspire to produce less chicken. To the contrary, Sanderson Farms built more plants than the rest of the industry combined and grew more than any of its competitors before, during and after the period of Plaintiffs’ alleged supply reduction conspiracy. In a time of industry crisis, during which several major chicken producers went bankrupt, Sanderson Farms made independent business decisions to reduce its losses—as any rational business would. Today’s verdict vindicates Sanderson Farms and shows that the Plaintiffs’ case ignored fundamental truths about Sanderson Farms and the nature of the chicken industry.”

As an independent company, Sanderson Farms was steadfast in its position that its conduct had always been lawful. The combined team of Wayne-Sanderson Farms fully shares in that view. The evidence at trial proved that Sanderson Farms did not conspire with anyone to produce less chicken, and that Sanderson Farms, under its former leadership, acted lawfully. Wayne Farms’ past conduct was not at issue in this trial, having prevailed on summary judgment in June.

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is pleased to have been able to make its case in court and thanks the jury for their time and thoughtfulness in evaluating this case.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information, visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com

