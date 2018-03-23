Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase

Breaking News
WOOSTER, Ohio, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN),  (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank (the “Bank”), has declared a cash dividend increase of $0.01 to $0.11 per share of the Company’s common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.  This represents an increase of 22% from the March 31, 2017 dividend of $0.09.  The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on April 25, 2018 to stockholders of record as of April 11, 2018.

“We are pleased to announce an increased dividend to our shareholders and remain committed to cultivating sustained shareholder value.  We believe our long-term plan of enhancing value through dividends, share buybacks and prudent, profitable growth will serve shareholders well,” said President and CEO James R. VanSickle. 

At December 31, 2017, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. reported total assets of $439.8 million, deposits of $372.5 million, and stockholders’ equity of $41.6 million, or 9.46% of total assets. 

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has eleven full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, and Creston, Ohio.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.  Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income, competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income, changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company’s market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

