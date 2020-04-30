Wayside Technology Group Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Breaking News
EATONTOWN, N.J., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 683-0552
Conference ID: 4365686

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Lifeboat Distribution provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Lifeboat Distribution holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including the impact on our reseller partners and the end customer markets they serve, among others. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact
Michael Vesey
Chief Financial Officer
1-732-389-0932
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

