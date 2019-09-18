Wayside Technology Group to Present at the Sidoti and Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019

Breaking News
EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) announced today its participation in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc management will be presenting in the Estate 5 meeting room at 3:20 pm ET (New York), and will be available for one on one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/wstg/.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Emily Barker at [email protected] or visit https://sidoti.meetmax.com/fall19 .

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
(732) 389-0932
[email protected]

