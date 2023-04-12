Wazuh 4.4 Features Include IPv6 Support for the Enrollment Process and Agent-Manager Connection, as well as Enhanced Azure Integration in Linux Agents

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wazuh , the only free and open source security platform that provides unified XDR and SIEM capabilities, today announced the launch of Wazuh 4.4, the latest version of its robust and open source security platform. The latest version adds multiple new features, including IPv6 support for the enrollment process and agent-manager connection, and support for Azure integration within Linux agents.

Today’s leading enterprises require world-class protection of workloads across on-premises, virtualized, containerized, and cloud-based environments. Wazuh 4.4 enhances the comprehensive and customizable solution with greater flexibility to combat breaches, ransomware, and cyberattacks all from a single agent.

“The newest version of our platform improves its performance and enhances our end users’ experience, enabling them to quickly and easily adapt to ever-evolving security threats across environments,” said Santiago Bassett, founder and CEO of Wazuh. “We continue working tirelessly to create the best open source platform that effectively stops today’s modern security concerns, and we’re confident that Wazuh is now better than ever.”

Key Features of Wazuh 4.4

Already known for industry-leading extended detection and response (XDR) and security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities, new features to Wazuh 4.4 include:

Full IPv6 support for the enrollment process and agent-manager connections

Wazuh’s modernized indexer and dashboard are now based on OpenSearch v2.4.1

Vulnerability detection support for SUSE agents

Updates to address Ubuntu Linux 20.04 and 22.04 SCA policies

Added support for Azure integration in Linux agents

For full documentation on Wazuh 4.4’s new capabilities, please view the complete release notes . For more information on the comprehensive and free open source security platform, visit https://wazuh.com .

About Wazuh

Wazuh is the only free and open source security platform that unifies XDR and SIEM capabilities to provide comprehensive threat prevention, detection and response. With over 20 million downloads per year, over 15 million protected endpoints and over 100,000 users from SMBs to enterprises, Wazuh is democratizing cybersecurity with one of the largest open source security communities in the world. To learn more about how Wazuh helps organizations of all sizes protect endpoints and cloud workloads against security threats, visit wazuh.com .