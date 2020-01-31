‘We are free’: Flag-waving Britons cheer in Brexit

Singing patriotic songs and waving Union Jacks, thousands of Britons flocked to a muddy patch of grass outside parliament on a damp Friday night to toast their moment of history: Britain’s departure from the European Union.
