The Catholic Church has become its “own worst enemy” for concealing clergy sexual abuse and not listening enough to victims, a leading archbishop said on Sunday as a landmark Vatican conference was ending.
We are 'our worst enemy', bishop says as abuse conference wraps up - February 24, 2019
