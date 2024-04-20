White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment on the Biden administration’s response, particularly a lack thereof, escalating tensions in the Middle East during her Friday morning press briefing.
“I know there’s a lot of interest in reports from the Middle East overnight. And we understand that, we get that. I’m going to see it now, though. I know you will all certainly ask me about it. That we do not have any comment on the reports at this
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘We do not have a comment’: White House refuses to address Middle East unrest, defers to State Dept. - April 20, 2024
- Senate passes FISA surveillance tool renewal minutes after midnight deadline - April 20, 2024
- NY AG Letitia James asks judge to void Trump’s $175M bond in civil fraud case - April 19, 2024