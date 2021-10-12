“We Must Eliminate The Noise,” Reflected Cerner’s New President And CEO

Feinberg’s First Public Appearance spotlighted the patient experience and a call to action to eliminate the noise in healthcare

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the opening keynote at Cerner Health Conference, Cerner’s new President and CEO, David Feinberg, M.D., expressed the need to improve the usability of health records to help patients avoid unnecessary tests and medications, enable nurses and doctors to eliminate errors and predict what’s to come to improve the health of communities around the world.

“Healthcare technology needs to be reliable, understandable, complementary – we all must work to address and eliminate the noise in healthcare,” Feinberg told thousands of caregivers, innovators and other healthcare professionals during his first keynote address. “In the last few years, we’ve seen amazing medical breakthroughs – smart pills that remind users they’ve already taken their medication, AI to detect lung cancer more accurately and vaccinations developed and deployed in months instead of years. But still, the noise remains.”

Julie Louise Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., chief patient officer and executive vice president, population health and sustainability at Merck, and member of Cerner’s board of directors, kicked off the conference introducing Feinberg.

“Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerner has offered many innovations that have rapidly and effectively addressed the unique problems of patients and providers,” Gerberding said. “This kind of innovation requires leadership. Dr. Feinberg has the requisite health technology knowledge and a successful track record help achieve new solutions and improve patient care and outcomes.”

During his keynote, Feinberg noted Gartner recently acknowledged Cerner’s work to tackle clinician burnout by highlighting a key tool in this effort, Essential Clinical Datasets. Now scaled to many healthcare facilities around the world, these are data elements essential to be documented for a patient within the EHR so the care team may provide quality care. Defining this dataset is critical to streamlining the data needed from patients and reducing the documentation burden of caregivers.

“Usability of technology is just the beginning, not the true promise of the digital age,” Feinberg said. “Fixing the EHR is our first job. The pipes are laid through 40 years of digitization, which is wonderful. But now we have to make it easier to get the right information to the right people at the right time.”

In addition, simplifying billing for patients and making billing more integrated and seamless in provider organizations is a key focus. Feinberg reiterated that Cerner RevElate, Cerner’s go-forward patient accounting product which was announced last week, will bring new and enhanced capabilities to the Cerner revenue cycle management portfolio. Cerner RevElate is expected to reduce complexity by managing data and workflows that scale for large health systems and influence clinical, billing and payer workflows.

The full replay of Feinberg’s keynote can be viewed on Cerner’s YouTube channel.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contact:

Cerner

Stephanie Greenwood, Cerner Media Relations, stephanie.greenwood@cerner.com

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner’s management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. It is important to note that Cerner’s performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words “will” and “expected”, or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of Cerner RevElate, the expected value to be realized by clients and prospective clients and Cerner’s plans for uplifting current clients. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to the possibility of interruption at our data centers or client support facilities, or those of third parties with whom we have contracted (such as public cloud providers), that could expose us to significant costs and reputational harm; the possibility of increased expenses, exposure to legal claims and regulatory actions and reputational harm associated with a cyberattack or other breach in our IT security or the IT security of third parties on which we rely; potential claims for system errors and warranties or significant costs and reputational harm related to product and service-related liabilities; material adverse resolution of legal proceedings or other claims or reputational harm stemming from negative publicity related to such claims or legal proceedings significant competition and our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, changing technologies and evolving pricing and deployment methods and to bring competitive new solutions, devices, features and services to market in a timely fashion; risks related to our dependence on strategic relationships and third party suppliers, including any impact to such supplier’s business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the loss or recruitment and retention of key personnel, the failure to successfully develop and execute succession planning to assure transitions of key associates and their knowledge, relationships and expertise changing political, economic and regulatory influences, which could impact the purchasing practices and operations of our clients and increase costs to deliver compliant solutions and services; non-compliance with laws, regulations or certain industry initiatives or failure to deliver solutions or services that enable our clients to comply with laws or regulations applicable to their businesses; risks inherent in contracting with government clients, including without limitation, complying with strict compliance and disclosure obligations, Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting Cerner’s business is contained in Cerner’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, Cerner undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.