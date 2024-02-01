Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed that Big Tech CEOs haven’t done enough to protect children using social media and that platforms need to be reined in to protect kids from indoctrination and exploitation.

“Tech CEOs have utterly and completely failed to act adequately to protect children online, and that’s the reason why they lost trust,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal told Fox News. “They completely squandered their credibility.”

WA

[Read Full story at source]