Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed that Big Tech CEOs haven’t done enough to protect children using social media and that platforms need to be reined in to protect kids from indoctrination and exploitation.
“Tech CEOs have utterly and completely failed to act adequately to protect children online, and that’s the reason why they lost trust,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal told Fox News. “They completely squandered their credibility.”
WA
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘We need to rein them in’: Lawmakers rail against social media CEOs, but is there any regulation in sight? - February 1, 2024
- Consumer group reveals left-wing groups increasingly using courts to push Green New Deal - February 1, 2024
- Oregon Supreme Court stops 10 GOP lawmakers from running for re-election, siding with Democrat’s ballot ban - February 1, 2024