Participants come together in community to share, learn, and address racial and economic injustices during WE WIN Together 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WE WIN Together Week (WWTW) 2024 is set to make a significant impact in St. Louis, Missouri, from April 22-25. Hosted by WIN Network , Communities RISE Together , and Well-being and Equity in the World , this annual event, themed Being Better Ancestors in Turbulent Times , is more than just a gathering of influential voices; it’s a celebration of community, learning, impact, and engagement.

The decision to host WWTW 2024 in St. Louis was intentional. Recognizing the vibrant local community and its dedication to racial and economic justice, organizers chose St. Louis as the perfect setting to amplify the voices of its residents and local businesses. Throughout WWTW, the emphasis will be placed on collaboration with St. Louis-based organizations, utilizing local restaurants, vendors, services, and businesses, and uplifting the diverse communities that call “The Gateway City” home.

Reflecting on the event’s theme, Brittany Brandt, Project Coordinator at Randolph County Caring Community Partnership and a WWTW speaker, shared, “Being a better ancestor means our children can perform the same duties with respectable pay and a pathway to success without social barriers.”

The lineup of speakers for WWTW 2024 reflects a commitment to grassroots to grasstops conversations to achieve meaningful change. Visionary leaders from various fields will share their insights, experiences, and strategies. From community organizers to business innovators, the speakers represent a wide array of perspectives and expertise, including human rights and racial justice activist and bridge builder Calvin Terrell , community leader James Clark , VP, Division of Public Safety and Community Response, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Rev. Richard Joyner , CNN Hero of the Year from Conetoe, North Carolina, and Rear Admiral Paul Reed , US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

“We are thrilled to welcome a diverse and accomplished group of speakers to WE WIN Together Week,” said Drew Martin, Director of Network and Strategic Partnerships, WE in the World, who will also take the stage at WWTW. “Their expertise, passion, and dedication to social impact will undoubtedly inspire attendees and drive meaningful change in communities around the world.”

In addition to inspiring talks and engaging discussions, WWTW 2024 will feature interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and a special Hackathon for Social Change . Participants can expect to be challenged, inspired, and equipped with the tools and knowledge to make a difference in their own communities.

As WWTW 2024 approaches, excitement is building within St. Louis and among attendees from across the globe. This year’s event promises to be a transformative experience, uniting changemakers in a shared vision of equity, inclusion, and social justice.

About the Organizations:

The Well Being In the Nation (WIN) Network is a growing strategic network working together to advance intergenerational well-being and equity.

Communities RISE (Reach, Immunizations, System Change for Equity, RISE) Together is an alliance of partners connected to 2,400+ organizations across the nation who are deeply rooted in communities and have deep trust with Black, Native-American, Latinx, Asian-American/Pacific-Islander, immigrant/migrant, and low-income older adult populations.

Well-being and Equity (WE) in the World is a multiracial community of well-being and equity architects, building the social and vital conditions we all need to thrive on a foundation of racial and economic justice. The organization serves as the implementation team for the WIN Network and Communities RISE Together.

Partners co-hosting WE WIN Together Week include The Center for Popular Democracy , Chromatic.Black , the Illinois Department of Public Health , Latino Health Access , Migrant Clinicians Network , National Council on Aging , National Indian Health Board , Public Health Institute , and WE in the World .

