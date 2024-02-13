Multigenerational Grassroots to Grasstops Leaders Advance a Thriving and Just Nation

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three leading networks, WIN Network , Communities RISE Together, and Well-being and Equity in the World , are thrilled to announce WE WIN Together Week 2024: Being Better Ancestors in Turbulent Times . The annual gathering will unite changemakers from the grassroots to the grasstops during a week-long collaboration at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, MO, USA, April 22 to 25, 2024.

#WEWINTogether Week will assemble hundreds of multigenerational, diverse change leaders from the grassroots to the grasstops across the nation to imagine what it means to be better ancestors in a polarized world. Changemakers from every sector–communities, public health and health care, farming, education, economy/finance, policy–who are all working to be #betterancestors by transforming from within, transforming together, and transforming systems of injustice–will come together to share strategies, create community, and chart a long-term path to a nation where everyone belongs and that works for everyone. These changemakers have already shown that it is possible to create real change in our communities. Learn more and reserve your ticket here .

Somava Saha, founder of Well-being and Equity (WE) in the World and executive lead of the WIN Network, reflected, “Becoming a #betterancestor is about recognizing how the legacies of the past shape our reality and working to change those to create the world we want for our children and grandchildren. We have already shown that real change is possible when we come together. The real question is: do we have the courage to believe that our nation can change for the better and the fortitude to invest in long-term change?”

“This yearly gathering affords us an incredible opportunity to actively learn from one another while embracing our shared responsibility of becoming better ancestors,” stated Reverend Richard Joyner, Founder and Chairman of the Conetoe Family Life Center . “It’s a time for recommitting to the well-being of future generations and, for me, that means sharing the knowledge that the essence of food sovereignty begins within the walls of our hearts, our homes, while extending to the fabric of our communities.”

Key Features of #WEWINTogetherWeek:

Top-Notch Speakers and Presentations

Tracks on Health Equity, a Well-being Economy, Data for Power, Generational Healing, and Youth Leadership

Hackathon for Social Change

Engaging Workshops and Activities

Networking Opportunities with Leaders Across Sectors

Discussions on Changing Narratives, Systems, and Structures

Innovative Solutions for Real Change

Several spotlight and catalyst speakers will headline the event, including, but not limited to, Calvin Terrell (Transforming Pain to Power), Dr. Ruby Gibson (Healing Generational Trauma), Shemekka Ebony-Coleman (Community Bill of Rights), Laina Raveendran-Greene (Well-being Economy), Abeni Bloodworth (Narrative Transformation), Ramsey Alwin (Aging Well with Equity), Rev. Richard Joyner (Using Food to Transform the Soul of our Economy and our Relationships), Gary Belkin (Mental Health and Climate Resilience), and James Clark (Being a Better Ancestor in St. Louis).

“Here in St. Louis, the Urban League has been working to create deep community change by addressing public safety, housing, health, and community development. We are excited to be welcoming our community partners from across the nation to reflect on what it means to be better ancestors. St. Louis offers a window to the soul of the nation when it comes to reflecting on our past to build our future–and we’re honored to host that conversation,” noted James Clark, Vice President at The Urban League of Greater St. Louis.

About the Organizations:

The Well Being In the Nation (WIN) Network is a growing strategic network working together to advance intergenerational well-being and equity.

Communities RISE (Reach, Immunizations, System Change for Equity, RISE) Together is an alliance of partners connected to 2,400+ organizations across the nation who are deeply rooted in communities, and have deep trust with Black, Native-American, Latinx, Asian-American/Pacific-Islander, immigrant/migrant, and low-income older adult populations.

Well-being and Equity (WE) in the World is a multiracial community of well-being and equity architects, building the social and vital conditions we all need to thrive on a foundation of racial and economic justice. The organization serves as the implementation team for the WIN Network and Communities RISE Together.

Partners co-hosting WE WIN Together Week include the Center for Popular Democracy, chromatic.black, the Illinois Department of Public Health, Latino Health Access, Migrant Clinicians Network, National Councils on Aging, National Indian Health Board, Public Health Institute, and WE in the World.

Media Contact:

Shonda Smith | Director of Communications | Well-being and Equity in the World

1.833.936.9753 (Dial ext. #722)

