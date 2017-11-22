Weakening Mexico Harms the United States: Ricardo Salinas

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its founder, Ricardo Salinas, contributed as a guest writer to the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce Binational Business Magazine Alliance. In the article, he commented how weakening Mexico harms the United States, and the urgent need to strengthen the relationship between both countries for the well-being of hundreds of millions of people.

Mr. Salinas’s ideas come in response to the “alternative reality” that is being spread in certain political sectors of the United States that attributes losses of jobs in the US from trade with Mexico.

Most of these jobs have been lost due to technological advancement, globalization and changing consumer preferences, which are beyond the control of any government. As an example of this are the several department stores in the United States that have been affected by e-commerce competitors that use efficient sales systems and advanced delivery logistics.

Public policies that obstruct freedom of choice and free trade will affect not only the United Sates but, of course, Mexico as well, which would move millions of workers to the north, increasing migratory pressure. Also, it would put at risk the direct investment of large US corporations in Mexico, and many US exports to Mexico would lose an important market.

Mr. Salinas is convinced that it is necessary to continue building a strong and prosperous alliance with the United States. As global citizens, he said, we should invite partners and allies in the United States to convey the importance of the relationship with Mexico to their elected representatives, boosting competitiveness and inclusive prosperity in the region.

Ricardo Salinas has the firm commitment to present ideas to promote the creation of value, higher levels of development, well-being, and progress. To read the full article please visit https://issuu.com/alliancemagazine/docs/alliance_2029-nov-2017-isuu/40 and for other Ricardo Salinas blog postings, visit http://ricardosalinas.com/blog.

